309 (Sawbridgeworth) Royal Air Force Air Cadet Squadron Cadet Warran Officer Wins Dacre Sword

CWO Perry has beaten off fierce competition to be named the top all-round ATC cadet across the whole country. After being selected as the top cadet in Essex Wing, CWO Perry was nominated for the regional competition and underwent an interview process with her Regional Commandant.

She was then put forward for the national competition against a small selection of other top cadets from around the UK before she was named this year’s winner.

The Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers at her squadron said that CWO Perry has excelled in every facet of her cadet career. She has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, dedication, and a profound commitment to personal and professional growth. Since joining the organisation in early 2019, CWO Perry has proactively sought and taken every opportunity to enhance her skillset and broaden her horizons. Her participation in courses and camps such as ACLC, QAIC, National Air & Space Camp, and her achievement of the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award reflects her determination, resilience, and capability. Moreover, her willingness to share the knowledge and experience that she gained with fellow cadets, both within our Squadron and at Wing and even national levels, exemplifies her commitment to the principle of service.

CWO Perry has proven herself an excellent ambassador for the RAFAC having participated in numerous high-profile events on behalf of the organisation – the King’s Coronation, the International Air Cadet Exchange, and the Ypres Remembrance Service.

Flight Lieutenant Fuller said: These achievements have been made more impressive when taken in the context of the mental health struggles that CWO Perry has been very open about in her role as a Mental Health Ambassador. To overcome those challenges and go on to consistently find new ways of moving outside her comfort zone, even achieving the award for Best Cadet on the Air Cadet Leadership Course, is a testament to her strength of character and resilience.”

Her exceptional achievements, leadership qualities, and commitment to service make her an outstanding representative of the RAFAC and a source of inspiration to her peers.

CWO Perry said:

“ Being nominated for this award is an honour and I would hope to not only continue representing the RAFAC and the opportunities it creates to its highest standards at events, but also to show other young people coming from places of low confidence, that by taking opportunities and giving yourself a chance, a new level of achievement is possible.”

Flying Officer Barber “309 Officer Commanding”:

“Cadet Warrant Officer Charlotte Perry is the most exceptional cadet we have had the honour of mentoring. Her dedication, hard work, and remarkable achievements have made us all immensely proud. She embodies the values and spirit of our program, and we do not doubt that she will go on to accomplish many great things in life. Receiving this prestigious award is a testament to her outstanding character and abilities. It has been a privilege to have one of our own be recognised in this way, and we look forward to seeing all that she will achieve in the future.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

