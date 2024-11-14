17 & CENTRAL HAS CHRISTMAS ALL WRAPPED UP

17 & Central has created the perfect, local Christmas experience this year with festive fun for the whole family. As well as new decorations, a magical grotto and late-night shopping, there are Christmas parties, carol singing, soft play and a fantastic food offering.

Santa arrived early at the shopping centre this year and will be meeting and greeting local children every weekend in November, six days a week in December and every day from 16-24 December in preparation for the big day. Tickets cost £6, include a small gift and can be purchased online at https://www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/17andCentral. A portion of the money from each ticket sold will go to The Together Project, 17 & Central’s charity of the year.

17 & Central has also joined forces with Walthamstow Salvation to collect donations for its 2024 Toy Appeal and help spread some joy this Christmas. Guests are encouraged to buy an extra gift for a child (from newborn babies to teenagers) and to drop it to the special collection box at the grotto before Christmas. Gifts can include toys, teddies, games, puzzles, crafts, stationery, gift cards, books and toiletries and must be unwrapped.

This Christmas, the shopping centre is looking better than ever with lots of sparkling stars, a sensational, starry chandelier in the Centre Court and traditional-themed decorations in red, green and gold. There’s an oversized festive photo frame so that guests can take selfies and family photos, while carol singers from The Together Project will be getting shoppers in the Christmas spirit on 13 December.

There are lots of shopping opportunities and some great deals across the centre with Black Friday offers already hitting shop floors. 17 & Central is open from 8am until 9pm Monday-Thursday, 8am-10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays and from 10am-7pm on a Sunday, giving guests plenty of time to pick up a Christmas bargain and stock up on seasonal treats. Although the centre is closed on Christmas Day, it’s open until 7pm on Christmas Eve for those last-minute bits and back open on Boxing Days for the sales.

And it’s not just shopping that’s on offer. Families and friends can make a full day of it at 17 & Central, with soft play at Play Central and street food at CRATE. Perfect for even the fussiest of eaters, CRATE offers a choice of cuisines, kids’ menus and halal dining options.

For those looking for somewhere fun, local and a little bit different to hold a Christmas party, CRATE has two lovely event spaces for hire. One is a small, intimate space for up to 30 guests, while the larger room can hold 60-100 people. A wide choice of food is on offer from CRATE’s vendors while resident bar, Pretty Decent Beer Co, will be serving drinks. Play Central is also available for exclusive 90-minute play sessions and is perfect for nurseries, primary schools and toddler groups. For more information contact [email protected].

17 & Central’s Marketing Manager, Gwendolyne Lobo, said: “Christmas is our favourite (and busiest) time of the year at 17 & Central and as usual, there’s so much going on at the centre. We’re thrilled to be able to offer everything under one roof, from Santa, shopping and dining to parties and play sessions for a truly wonderful Christmas experience. Come and join us at 17 & Central this festive season and create some lasting memories.”

For more information on festive opening times and events or to book a visit to see Santa, visit the 17 & Central website at www.17andcentral.co.uk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

