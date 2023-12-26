Zero Waste brand Ben & Anna launches its first range of lip balms

Ben & Anna are revolutionising the lip care market by releasing a range of lip balms which are completely plastic free. Discover the heavenly scented lip balms which are rich in natural oils, are vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly. The lip balms contain ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin E which provide intense moisture and leave your lips feeling soft and smooth all day long.

.

Raspberry. The Raspberry lip balm is a delicious treat just for you. The fruity raspberry scent invigorates your senses, while the creamy texture delicately nourishes your lips. Enjoy the sweet hint of raspberries while your lips in pucker in pure comfort.

RRP: £4.95 6g

Stockist: www.benandanna.uk/shop/p/raspberry-lip-balm

Pure. The Pure lip balm is the ultimate care for your lips, without any additives or fragrances. With its rich formula, it provides your lips with intensive moisture and a smooth feeling all day long.

RRP: £4.95 6g

Stockist: www.benandanna.uk/shop/p/pure-lip-balm

Strawberry. This delicious Strawberry lip balm transports you to a garden full of juicy strawberries. Its tantalizing scent and nourishing formula make it an irresistible companion. Immerse yourself in the world of strawberries and enjoy the care your lips deserve at the same time.

RRP: £4.95 6g

Stockist: www.benandanna.uk/shop/p/https/benandannauk/shop/lip-balm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

