JAMIE LAING UNVEILED AS FANTA’S ‘CHIEF FLAVOUR OFFICER’ IN SURPRISE ON UNSUSPECTING SHOPPERS

Jamie Laing has teamed up with Fanta Orange Zero as its ‘Chief Flavour Officer’ (CFO) to surprise unsuspecting shoppers with a mischievous stunt. The astonishing aisle antics took place to mark the arrival of Fanta Orange Zero with a new, irresistible taste – which has hit shelves across Great Britain & Ireland.

Jamie has been newly recruited by the fun-fuelled brand to help indecisive shoppers faced with a host of drink options at the supermarket, to choose a thirst-quenching Fanta Orange Zero. By taking over the store’s tannoy and shop aisles, Jamie teases unsuspecting customers, enticing them to try the new, delicious taste of Fanta Orange Zero.

Cheekily choosing his suspects, Jamie calls out shoppers with teasing remarks, catching customers off-guard and capturing their attention to entice them into picking up a bottle and give into the crave. “If you haven’t picked up Fanta Orange Zero today… what are you doing?!” he playfully asks over the tannoy. Meanwhile joking with other shoppers “I’m the Chief Flavour Officer, don’t worry you’re not under arrest!”.

After sharing the laughs with members of the public, Jamie reveals himself to the stunned shoppers – “Have you heard me on the tannoy? … It wasn’t an angel, it was me.” before high-fiving customers and enjoying a sip of the new Fanta Orange Zero.

The exciting escapade marks the launch of the new, delicious taste of Fanta Orange Zero, available now on shelves nationwide. The improved recipe promises to tickle tastebuds and has CFO Jamie Laing’s stamp of approval.

Jamie Laing, Chief Flavour Officer for Fanta Orange Zero said: “I’ve had so much fun in my latest role, enticing shoppers to try the new, irresistible taste of Fanta Orange Zero… it’s actually elite!”

Charlotte Walsham, Fanta Brand Manager said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with our ‘Chief Flavour Officer’ Jamie Laing to bring this moment of playfulness, injecting some fun into what started as an ordinary shopping trip for many.

Our new and irresistible taste for Fanta Orange Zero has been created in response to the public’s changing tastes and habits, and is the result of extensive consumer testing. Fanta fans are sure to love the new taste of the popular drink, with research even revealing Fanta Orange Zero is the best tasting Orange Zero. We can’t wait for customers across Great Britain & Ireland to try it.”

The new Fanta Orange Zero will be rolling out in stores nationwide across Great Britain & Ireland from April 2024.

