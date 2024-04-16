Win £3,000 by voting for your favourite one liner

Brits dislike being grilled about their finances by their friends and family above all else, according to new national research by Flaming Grill pubs.

The study found that banter is seen as key part of the nation’s culture by 69% of Brits, but, when it comes to topics of joking with friends and family, more than one in five (21%) dislike being teased about being tight with cash the most.

Whether it’s always buying the cheapest menu items or sloping off just before a drinks round, Brits are most uncomfortable being called out for this in their social circles, with their love life a close second (20%) and intelligence third (17%).

Brits are far more relaxed about how they look, with just 14% of respondents caring if people take the mick out of their fashion sense.

To celebrate the nation’s love of a good grilling and the launch of its new spring menu, Flaming Grill is running a ‘Grilling Championships’ competition, giving customers the chance to win a whopping £3,000 cash prize.

To enter, simply visit the website here www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs-restaurants-hotels/flaming-grill/get-grilled, sign up with your email address, and vote for the one liner you’d most like to use to playfully take the mick out of friends and family. The winner will be chosen at random with the competition closing on Tuesday 7th May.

When it comes to how people respond to being grilled, almost half of people (47%) choose to simply laugh it off, while almost a third (35%) will choose to playfully insult someone back.

However, millennials are the most sensitive to being teased, with almost a third (32%) admitting they’re more likely to give a sarcastic reply to a joke, compared to just 21% of those aged 65 and older.

The data has revealed that the pub is the location where Brits are most likely to grill their mates, with more than two in five (42%) of people stating this, making it almost twice as popular as having banter in an online group chat (22%).

Although friends top the list of social groups Brits regularly give a grilling to, banter is also a mainstay in family households. Brothers are the family member at the centre of joking at home, claiming top spot among family members for both giving and receiving a grilling.

By contrast, aunties are deemed to have both the worst banter and are also the least likely to have the mick taken out of them.

Despite the UK being a nation of jokers, there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed. Mental health is top of the list, with over half (52%) believing this should never be joked about, alongside physical appearance (39%) and gender or sexuality (35%).

Interestingly, more than one in ten (12%) of Brits believe there are no boundaries or lines to cross when it comes to grilling your friends.

Sophie Howells, Senior Marketing Manager at Flaming Grill, said: “There is no doubt that the UK loves to have a laugh, whether that’s with or at the expense of family and friends.

“With us launching our new spring menu, full of delicious dishes that bring you the best quality grilled food, we want to celebrate the nation’s appetite for a good grilling by unveiling the best one liner.

“We’re excited for customers to try our new menu and vote for their favourite line to be in with a chance to win £3,000, what could be better heading into spring?”

For those looking to save money, Flaming Grill boasts a number of great value deals across it’s food and drink menu, available each week. To book your table at your local pub and try the new menu for yourself, please visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs-restaurants-hotels/flaming-grill

