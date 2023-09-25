WHY THE POWER OF A ROM COM CAN MEND A BROKEN HEART

New research from Costa Coffee reveals that a comforting Rom Com can be a reassuring ‘go to’ when fixing a broken heart and finding the confidence to move on to something new.

When it comes to our favourite romantic comedy classics, the best elements of the film are the humour (38%)[i], the resolution of a happy ending (22%), and watching the personal growth of a character (17%) as they find the strength to move on. These elements show that the power of a Rom Com goes beyond bringing a comforting mood and laughs out loud in the cinema, with over half of Brits (54%) claiming that the theme of a Rom Com has made them feel like they were stuck in a rut and should be exploring more.

In fact, almost half (49%) claim that the main character in a Rom Com made them feel like they should be moving onto something better for themselves with almost half (42%) feeling inspired to build the courage to break away from a negative relationship and move on to something new.

Head of Marketing Execution, Julia Foye, who commissioned the research, says: “Clearly, watching Rom Coms where the main characters move on can help people heal. Our research has shown that these films can have a real positive impact and not only be relatable but put a smile on faces too. While some are more realistic than others in the plot, it was interesting to find how effective they were in getting viewers to shed a tear or two, then move on”.

With over a quarter (26%[ii]) of us believing Autumn to be the prime season to start afresh and move onto better things, Costa Coffee and cherished cinema chain, Odeon, are bringing the greatest ‘moving on’ Rom Coms of all time back to the big screen, for a limited time only. Rom com fanatics can enjoy the soothing power of their favourite flick while enjoying Costa Coffee’s delicious Maple Hazel range, which has returned after high demand. Comprising of a Maple Hazel flavoured Hot Chocolate, Latte, and Iced Latte, the delicious range comforts with luxurious roasted hazelnut flavoured syrups and sauces, topped with Light Whip and sprinkles of delicate autumnal crunchy biscuits.

Over a third (38%) of us believe that the portrayals of moving on in romantic comedies are realistic, with over a quarter of Brits (27%) admitting that they have been involved in a ‘Rom Com like’ romance themselves. Sadly, half of Brits (63%) have experienced heartbreak in a romantic relationship but over half (62%) agree that watching romantic comedies can have a positive impact on the emotional healing process. Largely being down to their ability to get you laughing again (48%), providing escapism (45%), being relatable (41%) and providing optimism and hope (37%).

When it comes to mending a broken heart, almost a quarter (21%) have gone to a cinema, like Odeon, to watch a Rom Com film after a breakup, and over half of us like to stick to our favourite and comforting drink order throughout the year when we’re watching one, with heartening Hot Chocolates (8%), an uplifting coffee (7%) and a frappe. (5%) taking the lead.

Almost half of Brits (46%) also know the plot of their favourite Rom Com inside out but still watch the film anyway with over a quarter (26%) admitting to watching their favourite Rom Com far more often than they would admit to.

The top 10 Rom Coms Brits claim are the best to help overcome heartbreak and move on are:

Bridget Jones Diary

Legally Blonde

The Holiday

Bridesmaids

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Crazy, Stupid, Love

The Wedding Singer

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Eat, Pray, Love

The First Wives Club

Sandra Ferreira, Beverage Innovation Director also says: “This Autumn, Costa Coffee is on a mission to encourage the nation to move on from old routines or typical drink orders made out of habit and try something new. To celebrate growth and help people move on, like the characters in our favourite Rom Coms, we’ve partnered with Odeon who are excited to bring our beloved Rom Com classics back to the big screen whilst celebrating the expanded range of Costa Coffee’s luxurious Maple Hazel drinks. A comforting range returning, on the back of popular demand, to celebrate the start of a brand new season brimming with exciting new changes to come.”

Costa Coffee and Odeon will be playing the nation’s favourite Rom Coms at select cinemas[iii], with tickets available via the Costa Club app. As an extra layer of comfort for those moving on to something new, the screenings will offer a free Odeon cinema ticket voucher and Maple Hazel drink upon arrival with one lucky screener at each screening having the chance to win an Odeon limitless card

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

