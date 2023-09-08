‘What Are We Going To Do About Julie?’ New Autobiography Spills the Beans on Life as a 60’s Actress

Decades before the ubiquity of streaming channels, TV series the likes of The Avengers, Z Cars, Dixon of Dock Green and Coronation Street were transfixing viewers (with the latter still attracting five million viewers per episode). And actress Julie Samuel was a regular in all of them.

In her sizzling autobiography, What Are We Going To Do About Julie, the actress, music and theatre manager shares her life story from child starlet, TV regular to band manager (she managed her daughter, Sarah Cracknell’s band, St Etienne) and successful musical and theatre producer

Detailing both the highs, celebrity shenanigans and darker aspects of the acting industry at the time, What Are We Going to Do About Julie delivers a standout trip down memory lane for those readers that remember Julie’s TV appearances. It also beautifully highlight show we all have the power to reinvent ourselves. Something Julie achieved several times over.

Synopsis:

In this warm and candid autobiography, Julie Samuel tells the fascinating warts-and-all account of her life on stage and the big screen, beginning with her childhood in post-war England, giving rise to the genesis of her acting dreams as an aspiring child starlet and ultimately her career as an accomplished actor. Julie paints a vivid picture of the glitz and glamour of the showbiz life but also reveals the murkier side of the industry, interwoven with intriguing anecdotes about Julie’s experiences meeting many notable actors and celebrities. Spanning a career begun in the 1950s, Julie’s life story draws the arc of cultural awakening which has swept Britain in the last few decades and illustrates her innate adaptability to the challenges of being an actor and a woman in a changing world.

With five-star praise from readers, Amazon reviews include:

“What are we going to do about Julie This is a good fun read. Julies adventures from boarding school to show business stardom are funny and revealing. she pulls no punches and tells it as it is. She Gives insights into what is was like being a young girl in the sixties and all the peer pressures she was under. Well worth the money.” – highlander

“I have just read my friend Julie Cracknell’s Biography, “What Are We Going To Do About Julie”,

Golly gosh! I thought I knew all there was to know but not at all! What a life she has had and still does and I don’t wonder at her resilience and tenacity! Show Business is not for sissies! … But then neither is being educated at a Protestant Convent Boarding School… Holy Moly… and not always so Holy.

“I remember the style of things in the late fifties and sixties and like a softie now consider them to be “ gentler times”? Were they heck as like! Julie’s account of her journey through Stage School to The Silver Screen will make your hair stand on end…as were the springs on the Casting Couches on every Continent. Names have not be removed to protect the guilty.

It’s not all horror, folks? How could it be with a lovely Husband and her beautiful daughter, the singer, Sarah Cracknell and of course her friends and neighbours in Old Windsor… the place we love!” – Dee Scott

Published by Novum Publishing, What Are We Going To Do About Julie is available in paperback (£16.90) and Kindle format (£13.99 or free via app) on Amazon

