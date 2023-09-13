Vulnerable Essex young people helped by VVU grant to diverse charities

Young people across Essex are facing a brighter future with the aid of Essex Violence and Vulnerability (VVU) grants to diverse Essex-wide charities – The Children’s Society, CARA: Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse, Essex County Scouts Council and Kids Inspire.

The Children’s Society Essex was awarded a £20,000 VVU grant to develop its Youth support intervention programme ‘Operation Novice’. Sexually abused children and young people received intensive counselling and play therapy with the £20,000 VVU grant to CARA. The Scouts movement in Essex also had a massive boost with a £20,000 VVU grant and matched funding of £25,000 to enable more groups to be established and to stabilise others and Kids Inspire was also awarded £20,000 to help develop their Healing Connections programme, which supported vulnerable young people to deal with various difficult issues in their lives.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex and Chair of the Essex Violence and Vulnerability Partnership thanked The Children’s Society, CARA, Essex County Scouts Council and Kids Inspire for their work to prevent and keep young and vulnerable people away from crime.

Mr. Hirst said: “Tackling drug driven violence and protecting young and vulnerable people are key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan. By working with partners across Essex, through the Violence and Vulnerability Partnership, we have invested heavily in helping young and vulnerable people stay away from crime. Positive prevention activity, such as this, combined with robust action against the hardened criminals who exploit vulnerable people and bring violence into our communities is working and we are seeing a steady decline in drug driven violence across Essex.

“Working with specialist organisations based within communities is an important way to deliver highly targeted support for the people at risk. It is great to see the positive impact The Children’s Society, CARA, Essex County Scouts Council and Kids Inspire are having in their community and I am pleased to be able to offer our support through this grant funding.

“By working together, we can make safer, secure communities for all.”

Working with Essex Police, The Children’s Society were able to reach young people found in possession of cannabis and help them make more positive choices in life. Known as Operation Novice, this intervention led to a wealth of positive steps for the young people involved and their wider family network, often liaising with the Society’s Family Support Team to help families.

Mark Munday, Area Manager – East of England at The Children’s Society, said: “The Violence and Vulnerability Grant has supported many young people to get back on track and have better relationships with their families.”

At CARA a specialist practitioner was engaged to work on a one-to-one basis with up to 15 young victims of sexual violence and abuse at any one time. The young people gained confidence and self-belief; they felt more worthy and became equipped to put their own needs first including, in some cases, getting involved in education and employment.

Helen Parr, Chief Executive Officer, CARA, said: “The Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit grant was a major boost in helping young people envision a better life for themselves”. Through dedicated counselling, children and young people learn they are not to blame for the sexual abuse they experienced, and that they should not make excuses and allowances for other people’s poor and abusive behaviour”.

A Growth and Development Officer to establish Scouts provision throughout Essex was funded with the Essex County Scouts Council VVU grant. The organisation established the 2nd Chalkwell Bay group with the funding, which started with six Cubs and now has 25 Beavers, 20 Cubs and 15 Scouts, and was saved from closure. Other groups were stabilised, including restarting the Al Ghazali Scout Group at Harlow Islamic Centre. Essex Scouts also offered recruitment training and helped host open days for Chelmsford Scouts. In total, the project supported at least 413 young people directly, with seven brand new sections opened to provide activities and support within a safe space. In addition, 27 new volunteers were recruited into scouting to facilitate the sessions and support young people.

Bob Bye, County Commissioner for Essex Scouts said: “Having a funded project within Essex has enabled us to reach those communities which our volunteers had not had the capacity to do, and to start new sections in those areas where they are most needed.”

The Kids Inspire Healing Connections programme used their grant to help fund Intensive Trauma Resolution therapeutic packages for 11-18 year olds and their families. The service helped those who have experienced domestic abuse and sexual violence, and who may be vulnerable to pressure to join gangs.

Sue Bell OBE, Kids Inspire’s CEO and Clinical Director, said: “The Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit grant gave young people support to empower more positive choices. Outcomes include, healthier and improved relationships and friendships, and a reduction in risk taking behaviour for those who have received support.”

All the organisations given VVU grants are providing safe spaces for our young people to be themselves, gain the support that they need, and take part in fun activities.

Councillor Louise McKinlay, Deputy Leader & Cabinet Member for Levelling Up, Communities and the Economy Essex County Council said: “I’m proud to see the Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit supporting so many great organisations that help our children and young people across Essex. The Children’s Society, CARA, Essex County Scouts Council and Kids Inspire are making a real difference to our vulnerable children and young people.”

New Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit grants are available for activities in 2024-2025. Further details can be found at www.essexvvu.co.uk/news/.

