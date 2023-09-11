The Coral announce December tour dates

Saddling up one more time to hit the road, The Coral announce a limited, four-date UK Tour this December as the simultaneous release of new albums, Sea Of Mirrors and the physical formats-only LP, Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show begins the legendary meisters of genre-melding latest dawn raid on the British album charts.

The Coral’s rare road trip begins at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowland ballroom on Fri 1 December and ends at Manchester’s New Century a week later on Sat 9 December. Tickets go on general sale on Fri 15 Sep 2023 at 9:30am. Support duties are shared across the dates between Gruff Rhys (Glasgow and Liverpool) and Iraina Mancini (Manchester).

At the same time as detailing their first indoor headline shows since spring 2022, a deluxe edition of Sea Of Mirrors, including an exclusive to iTunes and CD remix of recent single, Faraway Worlds, by Gaz Coombes has been surprise released. Having toured on more than one occasion with Supergrass, including as main tour support for their early-2020 reunion dates, The Coral reached out to their friend to give the dusky, late-night piano ballad a few new, expansive and airy twists.

Four additional tracks, marked as part of the band’s Skiffle Sessions – Wild Bird, That’s Where She Belongs, North Winds and a cover of The Doors’ 1967 classic, People Are Strange – bring The Coral back to their essentials, equally stripped-back and effortlessly complex, carefully constructed and loaded with vocal harmonies.

All of the newly announced UK Tour dates for The Coral are as follows:

Fri 1 December – Glasgow, Barrowland

Sat 2 December – Liverpool, Olympia

Thu 7 December – London, Electric Ballroom

Sat 9 December – Manchester, New Century

All ticket links and information on upcoming live dates are available via www.thecoral.co.uk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

