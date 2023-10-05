The Conservatives need Nigel Farage back in the party, says Philip Davies MP

NIGEL Farage should be welcomed back into the Conservative Party and could become leader in the future, according to Philip Davies MP.

The GB News presenter said: “I’d Iove Nigel Farage back in the Conservative Party because that’s where he belongs.

“Nigel is a true Conservative in every sense. And part of our measure of success as a party should be can we get people like Nigel Farage and people who agree with him back supporting the Conservative Party?

“Surely any Conservative Party should be able to, should be looking to work to get the support of people like Nigel Farage.”

In a discussion with Andrew Pierce and Bev Turner, he added: “I’d love him to be back in the party and if he got back in the party and he got a seat in Parliament and sought the leadership, I think the bookies would have him as the favourite to win that contest.

“Nigel’s a massively popular politician and a massively effective politician and the Conservative Party needs people of his talent.”

Asked if would vote for Mr Farage in a leadership contest, he said: “We’ve got a very good leader of the party and whilst Rishi Sunak’s the leader of the Conservative Party, I will support him…

“He’s certainly far more conservative than Boris Johnson ever was, despite the image that Boris used to try and portray, but I think what he’s done [Sunak] is come out fighting.”

He added: “Taxes are too high in this country. They’re far too high. It’s the highest burden of taxation that we’ve ever had in this country and that’s the legacy of Boris Johnson.

“That’s what happened under Boris. We’ve got to get them down.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

