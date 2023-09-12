The clothes which could see you banned from driving

Drivers have been warned against getting behind the wheel while wearing summer holiday clothing such as swimwear and flip flops.

Motoring experts from LeaseCar.uk have named five items of summer clothing which could result in a fine if worn by a driver.

Rule 97 of the Highway Code states that drivers must not wear clothes which restrict their movement and prevent them from properly using the controls.

While most drivers may be aware that it is against the law to drive barefoot, there are many items of clothing which can prevent a driver from effectively braking, leading to dangerous driving and increasing the risk of accidents.

Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “It’s vital for motorists to be comfortable while driving, but this mustn’t come at the expense of safety.

“There are many clothing pieces which Brits wear every day in summer, without realising they may be harming their ability to drive properly.

“Clothes like sliders and flip-flops are a staple in any summer wardrobe, but wearing them while driving can prevent motorists from having proper control over their pedals, so they’re definitely something to avoid wearing when behind the wheel.

“Many of us wear sunglasses when driving to avoid being dazzled by the summer sun, but drivers must make sure that their glasses don’t obstruct their view, as this could also be a hazard.”

Here are LeaseCar.uk’s five everyday summer clothes to avoid wearing when driving:

Flip-flops

Sliders and flip flops are a popular summer item, and are worn by many when driving to and from the beach or pool. However, studies have shown that motorists who drive wearing flip flops have less control over their pedals, and are less effective at braking. It goes without saying that this will make driving more risky, and should be avoided. Experts recommend that when driving motorists wear substantial shoes such as trainers which allow them to have optimal control over their vehicle.

Sunglasses

There are many people during summer who are never spotted without their sunglasses on. While the right pair of sunglasses may help people to avoid being dazzled by the sun, a poorly fitting pair could obstruct vision when driving. It’s necessary for motorists to make sure that their sunglasses are appropriate and that their vision is not impaired by their glasses.

Loose clothing

During the summertime, many women choose to wear more comfortable loose dresses, as well as loose flowing trousers which allow for breathability. What many do not realise, though, is that dresses and trousers like this often get trapped beneath people’s feet when driving, causing problems when it comes to using the pedals.

Tight clothing

While many people prefer wearing loose clothing during the summer, there are also those who like wearing tight clothing. Tight shorts for men have become more popular in recent years, but excessively tight clothes which restrict movement are not ideal for driving. The experts at LeaseCar.uk recommend that while driving, people should wear the most comfortable clothes they can.

Swim clothing

Many people find it convenient to wear swim clothing when on their way to the beach or pool to save having to change when there. Then after their summer swim, they find themselves driving back home in damp clothing. This can be uncomfortable, leading to less movement when driving than is necessary, restricting control over the vehicle.

