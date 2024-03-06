Swing into spring with ALC’s garden golfing and enjoy its red flag giveaway!

Artificial Lawn Company has launched its ‘Swing into Spring’ garden golfing package, perfect for families who want to create a homegrown putting green to keep the children (and grown-ups) entertained during the longer days and evenings of spring and summer.

Homeowners who place an order for a putting green using ALC’s Golf ProGrass or Golf Tee Turf before the end of Easter this year will also receive a free golf hole and flag lifter to help elevate and refine putting accuracy (*terms apply). The red flags are there to be aimed for, not as a warning!

ALC has been laying artificial golfing grass for nearly two decades and has created a myriad of intriguing artificial putting green installations in private gardens, holiday parks and municipal parks across Kent, London & the home counties.

The company’s Golf ProGrass high-performance artificial putting green grass is approximately 17mm thick and forms a golf course standard putting green surface. Whether you are a beginner picking up a putter for the very first time or have already proved your worth with a low handicap, having your own home putting green provides the perfect space to practice and refine your golfing skills. This a premium nylon product, much more durable than standard artificial grass pile and perfect for the extra wear of golf.

Stimp speed with the ProGrass is about 10 seconds, but this can vary with the amount of sand infill. However, the artificial grass putting green is not limited to gardens. It can also be laid directly onto a concrete or tarmac base – so, if you have an area that needs tidying up but does not have the budget for a complete clear-out, then laying an artificial putting green could be an ideal, low-maintenance, value for money solution if the area has adequate drainage.

The Golf Tee Turf is specifically designed for high impact driving with a 25mm pile and suitable for all standard tees. Used frequently for caged driving areas, indoor simulators, and outdoor tee boxes on the green. Again, this product is made from Nylon, a super heavy duty 2 tone pile which doesn’t require an infill.

ALC’s golf hole and flag package contains a prominent and noticeable red flag to help the golfer control their direction of play, aiming towards the hole, which is located at strategic spots around the putting green. Our Easter offer extends to all homeowners in and around the Kent, London, Home Counties and Essex areas who place an order and pay a deposit by the end of Easter (even if we don’t install your putting green until after this date*).

So many parents today despair that so much of their kids’ time is spent in front of one screen or another; it is great to create a space for them where they can indulge in their favourite sporting activities. The parents of three lucky kids decided to do just that and called in Artificial Lawn Company’s expertise to create both a pitch and putt golfing green and a netball practice area in their back garden.

The result was an outside space that not only looks great all year round but can also be used by their children and their friends no matter what the weather. And no muddy footprints!

The L-shaped garden lent itself to being divided into two zones – one for golf and the other for netball.

The golf zone was landscaped with several undulating contours to make the putting more challenging and interesting. It was finished with the company’s 17mm Golf ProGrass-Green, which creates the perfect stimp speed for putting and is extremely low-maintenance. Golf holes were strategically located, set in a sharp sand and cement mix. The green itself was then edged with Artificial Lawn Company’s 45mm Supreme Lawn to add a more luxurious feel to the installation as a whole, redolent of some of the best golf course fringes.

The dedicated netball area was laid with the company’s 18mm multipurpose sports grass. This tough and durable lawn provides a non-slip surface for even the wettest of weather but also has a reasonable bounce for when the netball area is doubled up for use as a football area. It can also be used as budget friendly putting surface.

And for the parents? They could relax in what evolved into a beautiful outside space, safe in the knowledge that their children had ample entertainment outside in the fresh air, with minimal maintenance requirements.

