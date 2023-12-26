Stephen Metcalfe MP visits Briscoe School to discuss Parliament and politics with pupils

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, recently visited Briscoe Primary School in Pitsea where he joined the pupil council for a tour and discussions on Parliament and politics.

On Friday 15 December, Stephen paid a visit to Briscoe Primary School in Pitsea on the invitation of the Briscoe’s school council – a pupil council for children interested in government and politics. The school council welcomed Stephen and presented the work which they had been doing over the last year, such as an anti-bullying campaign and new fundraising activities.

Following this, Stephen took part in a school council meeting where he answered questions on Parliament, its history and its functions. The meeting’s minutes were recorded, as they are at every council meeting. They can be found online here: https://www.hearts-briscoe.uk/pupil-council.

The pupil council works very well to improve children’s communication skills and organisational skills. It meets on a regular basis to discuss pupil’s ideas and concerns and it sends council representatives to the Hearts Academy Trust’s pupil parliament. It is a mini democracy in action!

Stephen Metcalfe said: “I would like to thank Briscoe’s school council for inviting me to one of their meetings. We had a very engaging discussion and I hope that I provided some good insights into Parliament and politics.

Pupil councils like these are great initiatives to teach children about the country we live in, our system of government, and how decisions are made. They also give pupils the opportunity to vocalise their ideas, learn about the importance of teamwork, and improve their organisational skills.”

