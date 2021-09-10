Stephen Metcalfe MP asks the Education Secretary what is being done to encourage the study of maths

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, asked the Education Secretary what steps are being taken to encourage the study of mathematics.

During Education Questions, Stephen asked the Secretary of State what steps his department are taking to encourage more people to study maths at university as part of the Government’s STEM agenda.

Stephen Metcalfe said: “As my right hon. Friend knows, maths makes an invaluable contribution to our economy and our way of being, whether that is in computing, encryption, artificial intelligence or even the development of the covid vaccine. The London Mathematical Society has been raising awareness of maths through its “Protect Pure Maths” campaign.

Will he tell the House what he is doing to encourage more people to study maths at university and to support the Government’s science, technology, engineering and maths agenda?”

Secretary of State for Education responded: “We have seen a real revolution in maths over the last 10 years, with maths being the most popular subject to take at A-level. This has been supported not just by changes in the curriculum, in terms of how people are learning maths, but by the introduction of new specialist maths schools that are making sure that young people have the opportunity to excel in mathematics, which is so vital.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

