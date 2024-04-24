Dame Bradbury’s secure victory at Essex Cross-Country Championships

Pupils from Dame Bradbury’s Junior School in Saffron Walden represented the Uttlesford district at the Essex Primary Cross-Country Championships, securing great placements throughout, alongside a victory.

Following the team’s impressive victories at the Saffron Walden and Uttlesford District rounds, the determined Dame Bradbury’s pupils travelled to Garon Park in Southend to take their places on the start line. The standard of competition was incredibly high, with the most experienced primary school runners from Essex among the 150 talented competitors.

Amongst the standout performances from Dame Bradbury’s pupils, solo runner Ruby secured first place in the Year 3 Girl’s race. The Year 5 Girls team also secured the County Team title, with runner Polly delivering a stellar performance that propelled them to victory.

“We are so proud of our pupils and the great performances delivered at the event,” commented Sam Godfrey, Head of Sports at Dame Bradbury’s. “They all did incredibly well in the previous rounds, and were on excellent form in the county championships, where they displayed the determination and hard work that we encourage at Dame Bradbury’s. It was brilliant to see how their efforts paid off on the day.”

Dame Bradbury’s is one of two junior schools in The Stephen Perse Foundation, offering outstanding sports facilities and where children’s talents are nurtured and supported. With access to a sports field, astro turf and numerous other facilities, pupils are encouraged to explore a variety of sports and activities that appeal to them. To find out more about Dame Bradbury’s visit: https://damebradburys.stephenperse.com/damebradburys

