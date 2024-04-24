Mulberry Introduces New Members of the Pimlico and Lana Families

This season, Mulberry continues its exploration of the lock as an ever-evolving Mulberry emblem – as synonymous with the brand’s heritage as to the bags themselves – with new styles in the Pimlico and Lana families.

First launched in 2023, the Pimlico and Lana bags embody the brand’s contemporary outlook and timeless design codes, reflected in both styles’ bold hardware designs: the Pimlico Lock, an oversized version of the brand’s equestrian-inspired Rider’s Lock; and the Foundry Lock, a reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic Postman’s Lock, whose fluid shape takes inspiration from Surrealism’s organic forms.

As both styles evolve for the new season, their statement locks are brought to life across an assortment of bags, accessories and jewellery.

The Pimlico – a modern interpretation of the classic British satchel – expands with the structured Pimlico Bucket Bag; the elegant East West Pimlico, which also transforms into a clutch for day-to-night dressing; and the Pimlico Mini Hobo – a sculptural, crescent-shaped silhouette that nods to noughties style. The Pimlico Lock also features across small leather goods, footwear, and jewellery, with its interlocking motif appearing on necklaces, bracelets, and earrings to create a strong, subtly feminine aesthetic.

Similarly, the Lana adds new small leather goods, including the sophisticated Lana Wallet on Strap – a versatile piece that works as a shoulder, crossbody, or clutch thanks to its removable strap – and the Lana Belt.

Both families are crafted in a selection of uplifting new-season hues: calm, natural tones, including Linen Green, Sable, Poplin Blue, and Eggshell. The Pimlico also sees the addition of a bright, zesty Yellow, and a summer- ready Raffia range.

As part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, 100% of the leather sourced for Mulberry collections is carbon neutral, achieved through offsetting with the World Land Trust, and is from environmentally accredited tanneries.

The campaign, shot by celebrated photographer Esther Theaker and styled by Isabelle Sayer, spotlights the lock and its hallmarks – secure, classic, and made to last – in a series of emotive close crops. Featuring three women – models Celina Ralph, Guinevere van Seenus, and Ajok Daing – the campaign images juxtapose intimate model portraits with the bold hardware, reinforcing the brand’s message of strength and security – represented by its locks, and embodied by those who carry them.

