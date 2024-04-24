The Treehouse Club enter Soapbox Derby in support of Rotary

Essex based nursery chain, The Treehouse Club, have signed up to the Billericay Soapbox for their second year in the competition. With their new kart design, dressed by Easigrass, they hope to beat last years speed whist raising money for local charities.

Ashley Wilson, The Treehouse Club MD said, “Last year was our first entry into the competition and we are hoping to beat our previous times with a brand-new kart entered into this year’s soapbox derby. The competition aligns perfectly with our brand and ethos; outdoor fun and education whilst supporting a sense of community and charity. Special thanks to Easigrass and Team Treehouse for all their support.”

The Treehouse team includes families and colleagues across the settings who have helped with kart design ideas and the starting performance which adds valuable points. Local business Easigrass have completed the final styling by covering the kart in their stunning artificial grass, but you will have to wait until the event for the grand unveiling!

All funds raised go towards Mayflower Rotary who host the annual competition at Sun Corner in Billericay, tickets are still available to attend the family event on Sunday 5th May with all proceeds going to Rotary charities.

https://billericaymayflowerrotaryclub.yourticketbooking.com/p/SoapBoxDerby

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

