Steel signing celebrates construction progress at new Maldon primary school

An important milestone in the creation of a new state-of-the-art primary school and nursery in Maldon, Essex, has been commemorated with a steel signing ceremony.

When complete, Limebrook Primary School and Nursery will provide a high-end educational facility for more than 400 children, helping to meet increasing local demand for school and early year places at the Limebrook Way development in Maldon.

At the event, Local MP Sir John Whittingdale, Essex County Council (ECC), main contractor Morgan Sindall Construction, construction consultancy Ingleton Wood and newly appointed trust, the Lion Academy Trust, celebrated the progress that has been made since planning consent was achieved in January 2023, with the project starting onsite in May 2023. During the event, attendees were invited to ceremoniously sign one of the development’s steel beams.

Built on behalf of ECC, the two-form primary school will accommodate 420 children in total, while the nursery will provide 56 places for 0–4-year-olds.

The modern, new-build facilities are being created as part of the South Maldon Garden Suburb development, which has planning permission to deliver up to 1,000 homes as well as retail space, green spaces and allotments, and sports and playing fields.

Morgan Sindall was appointed as the main contractor for the project by ECC. Through deploying its Intelligent Solutions approach, the Morgan Sindall team has worked collaboratively with ECC and Ingleton Wood to inform the school’s advanced, net zero carbon in operation design.

This environmentally friendly approach has been encapsulated in a Sustainability Charter, with construction methods and materials designed to minimise the school’s emissions. This includes the entire construction site being diesel free as well as the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels, air source heat pumps and an enhanced building fabric.

Councillor Tony Ball, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability, said: “This significant investment in school and nursery places in Maldon will help meet the needs of the growing community in this part of the district, and shows Essex County Council’s commitment to ensuring every child in Essex has access to high-quality educational facilities.

“It was fantastic to be able to attend the steel signing ceremony and see the progress on the school first hand. Not only will the new buildings provide state-of-the-art facilities for children, but the advanced, net zero carbon in operation design will help reduce the carbon emissions that can be caused by school buildings.”

Andrew Harper-Rowe, Morgan Sindall Construction’s area director in Essex, said: “Holding the steel signing ceremony along with ECC, Ingleton Wood and the Lion Academy Trust has given the team a window into the local community’s excitement surrounding the creation of Limebrook Primary School and Nursery. It was also important for us to provide an idea of the work going on in the area, as the South Maldon development begins to take shape.

“It has and continues to be a pleasure working collaboratively with ECC to deliver state-of-the-art educational establishments. Once complete, this net zero facility will create a valuable community hub for the people of Maldon, ensuring a sustainable learning environment for generations of pupils to come.”

Justin James, Chief Executive Officer, Lion Academy Trust, said: “We were so proud to celebrate the development of Limebrook Primary School and Nursery site, which will open its doors in September 2024. We want our new school to be an integral part of Maldon and have loved meeting so many interested families at our open events. We were delighted to see the excitement building in the community at the steel signing ceremony.

‘’We believe that every child has the right to an outstanding education and it has been a pleasure to collaborate with Essex County Council, Morgan Sindall and Ingleton Wood to bring this new school to Maldon. It was also a fantastic opportunity to meet local councillors and the Local MP Sir John Whittingdale and have his support to ensure families in Essex have access to high-quality education. We can’t wait to welcome our first intake of pupils next year!’’

Ingleton Wood, a leading property and construction consultancy based in Colchester, has been appointed to provide multi-disciplinary services, including architectural, planning, civil and structural engineering, and mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering.



Rebecca Howard, Associate Planner at Ingleton Wood, said: “Harnessing the latest net-zero technology and using our multi-disciplinary expertise, we are putting sustainability at the core of the high-quality teaching facilities at Limebrook Way.



“The modern development will benefit from solar electricity panels, air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging, thermal mass storage and air-tight building fabric, as well as mechanical and natural ventilation, to ensure generations of young people are educated in fit-for-purpose sustainable and efficient premises.



“We look forward to continue working closely with Morgan Sindall, Essex County Council and other key stakeholders to deliver the groundbreaking Limebrook Way development.”

