Stansted delight at new SunExpress Turkish flights

London Stansted’s unrivalled European route network has been further boosted by the arrival of leading leisure airline SunExpress.

The Turkish carrier, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will offer three flights a week to Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city, from October 2023 until March 2024. The service will increase to five weekly flights in summer 2024.

In a further boost, from summer next year, the airline will launch flights to the major cities of Antalya, Adana and Gaziantep.

With over 70 weekly flights to Antalya, Ankara, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, and Istanbul, Turkey is already one of London Stansted’s most popular destinations.

London Stansted’s Aviation Director, Simon Gorrighan, said:

“The Turkish market is already one of London Stansted’s most popular destinations, with more than 70 weekly flights to the region. With the new SunExpress services starting to Izmir and Antalya, Adana and Gaziantep from next summer, passengers from London and the East of England will have even more options to explore this wonderful country.”

