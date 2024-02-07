St Arthur Homes releases new homes for sale in Clavering

Affordable housing provider St Arthur Homes has launched just four homes for sale at its latest development off Stortford Road in Clavering.

With just 31 homes in the collection, Vassar’s Field is set to be an exclusive development with tranquil village surroundings and excellent connections to city life.

The four affordable homes are being sold by St Arthur Homes, with buyers able to choose from two or three-bedroom properties. The two-bedroom homes can be bought with a 40 per cent share of £158,000 and the three-bedroom houses can be purchased with a 30 per cent share totalling £135,000.

The buyer will then pay rent on the remaining share of the property and can choose to ‘staircase’ if they wish – buying more and more of the property as and when their lifestyle and funds allow them to. Eventually, 100 per cent of the home can be owned, making this a fantastic option for those looking to get onto the property ladder in Essex.

Louise Mills, Sales and Marketing Director for St Arthur Homes, said: “Our latest development, Vassar’s Field in charming Clavering, is set to be another popular one, offering buyers well-connected village living.

“With lovely traditional details like flared eaves, these homes will offer local buyers a chance to get onto the property ladder and eventually own 100 per cent of their new property. Vassar’s Field is surrounded by quaint countryside roads and wonderful areas of green open space, and is just a short drive from Newport where connections to London Liverpool Street take just over an hour. It really does offer the best of all worlds.

“The area is ideal for those with young families, with the local primary school rated outstanding by Ofsted, a number of secondary schools nearby, and numerous countryside walks just a stone’s throw away.

“With all those wonderful local amenities, we expect these homes to be popular. So don’t delay, visit the website to learn more about these homes and how one of those could be yours in 2024!”

