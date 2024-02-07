Spice up your Valentine’s Day with Ben & Jerry’s new Biscoff-inspired flavour

Ben & Jerry’s love their fans, almost as much as their fans love cookies, and that’s a lot! So the ice cream maker decided to up the ante and add a speculoos flavour to its cookie-filled ice cream line-up – introducing, brand NEW, Spectacu-love.

Staring speculoos, a cookie known for its hints of cinnamon spice and all things n’ice, Spectacu-love is loaded with more chunks and swirls for fans to love. Chunks of the crunchy, golden cookies are nestled into sweet cream ice cream with swirls of complementary smooth caramelised cookies. There’s a lot to love in every tub!

Gabby Smith, one of Ben & Jerry’s Flavour Gurus who has been busy creating this match made in cookie heaven said: “Our fans love speculoos. And they love our cookies even more. So it was a no brainer that we created a creamy, crunchy concoction jam packed with chunks of speculoos cookie chunks and smooth caramelised cookie swirls. There really is more to love in every tub of Spectau-love!”

Like all Ben & Jerry’s flavours, Spectacu-love is lovingly made with Fairtrade-certified ingredients, so whether you’ll be sharing a tub or digging in alone (there’s no judgement here!), you can enjoy one of your new favourite Ben & Jerry’s cookie-filled flavours knowing it’s full of the values led ingredients.

Ben & Jerry’s NEW Spectacu-love will be rolling into freezers everywhere this January, with a recommended retail price (RRP) of £5.50.

To learn more about Ben & Jerry’s new flavours or to find a store near you, visithttps://www.benjerry.co.uk/flavours/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

