Spend time in nature over Easter bank holiday

Essex Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to spend time in nature over the bank holiday weekend.

The Trust manages almost 100 nature reserves across the county, all of which are free to access. This is part of the Trust’s vision, to offer green spaces and nature experiences to all.

The Trust is also hosting a number of Easter-themed events. With almost 20 events to choose from across the weekend, there are activities suitable for families, individuals and all wildlife lovers.

Families can also take part in the four themed trails at Nature Discovery Centres, including Brambly Hedge in Colchester, The Wind in the Willows in Chelmsford, Peter Rabbit in Basildon, and The Gruffalo in Brentwood.

Here are some of the best spring reserves to visit for the Easter long weekend:

Warley Place nature reserve – This beautiful reserve takes the stage in spring with beautiful blooms which include daffodils, magnolias, snowdrops, and crocuses. The site also boasts a rich history, having once been the home of famed horticulturist Ellen Wilmott. Guided walks are available by appointment.

Abberton Reservoir Nature Discovery Park – The huge expanse of Essex & Suffolk Water’s Abberton Reservoir is one of Europe’s top wetland sites. Visitors can look out for incredible wetland birds including spoonbills, take part in an Easter egg trail or take a moment to enjoy the beautiful view over the reservoir from the Nature Discovery Centre whilst indulging in a delicious cream tea.

Fingringhoe Wick Nature Discovery Park – The oldest of Essex Wildlife Trust’s reserves boasts a myriad of habitats and is in a spectacular position overlooking the Colne Estuary. Visitors can take part in an Easter trail or try to spot a basking adder.

The Naze Nature Discovery Centre – This is a site with a unique coastal landscape of outstanding geological and biological importance. Here visitors can take part in an Easter trail, Birds of Secret Water Walking Tour, or explore the fossils in the Nature Discovery Centre and try to spot a few of their own along the shore.

Thameside Nature Discovery Park – This previous landfill site now boasts a superb panoramic view over Mucking Flats SSSI and the Thames Estuary. This is a great site birdwatching, insect watching and ship watching. Visitors can also take part in Easter Egg painting.

Langdon Nature Discovery Park – As Essex Wildlife Trust’s largest inland nature reserve, Langdon boasts 461 acres of woodland, meadows, lakes and former plotland gardens. Visitors can take a stroll along the many routes, including a Peter Rabbit trail, take part in the Family Forest Fun Easter Special or enjoy a refreshment in the Nature Discovery Centre.

Jamie Watt, Marketing Manager for Essex Wildlife Trust, says:

“Easter is a great time to visit our reserves as they come to life in the spring. We are delighted to present a diverse range of sites, trails, and events for visitors to enjoy. They provide a great opportunity to reconnect with nature and discover the incredible wildlife you can find across Essex.”

