Six easy safety checks to avoid summer breakdowns

Motorists have been told to carry out important safety checks on their cars before setting off on journeys to avoid breaking down as hot weather sweeps the UK.

Road safety experts at Road Angel have named the six quick and easy checks all UK drivers should carry out on their vehicles with the Met Office predicting summer temperatures could be the hottest this year.

Basic car maintenance takes just a few minutes before setting off, but many motorists think their cars will be fine throughout the summer months.

In actual fact, the summer months statistically cause more car breakdowns, because of rising temperatures having a negative effect on vehicles up and down the country.

Keeping an eye on oil levels and engine coolant throughout the sunny days will help ensure cars remain cool and prevent them from overheating.

Checking the tyre pressure with an inexpensive pressure gauge will help keep summer drivers as safe as possible, as well as regularly making sure the battery has no leaks or cracks.

With hundreds of bugs and flies hitting the windscreen, making sure the wipers are clean and the fluid is topped up, will ensure drivers have a clear view of the road ahead.

And with fuel levels dropping faster in the summer, it’s essential to keep an eye on the gauge and drivers should not not rely on their usual estimations of when a trip to the petrol station is needed.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said that carrying out these quick car maintenance checks regularly throughout the summer will help to prevent serious breakdowns.

He said: “Many of us know that we should perform car checks more often than we actually do, but getting in the habit of quickly inspecting your vehicle can help stop breakdowns and car damage.

“Quickly looking over your car only takes a couple of minutes out of your week but it often makes all the difference between breaking down or not.

“Keep your car cool by making sure the engine coolant and oil levels are correct before setting off – as well as using a pressure gauge to keep the tyre pressure at an optimum.

“And as hot days continue to sweep the country, make sure your battery isn’t leaking and is securely in place – make use of free car battery checks which many garages offer.

“Ensure that your fuel levels are kept topped up, especially when on long summer road trips, as well as the windscreen wash to remove any bug splats, dirt and dust.”

Here are Road Angel’s six summer car safety checks:

Oil Levels

Ensuring the oil level is at an optimum level will keep vehicles cool and working properly. Some cars will have a warning light to show the oil levels need topping up, but for drivers of typically older cars, use the dipstick to check the engine oil hasn’t fallen below the minimum level.

Tyre Pressure

Tyres need to be kept in good condition to make sure summer drives are as safe as possible. Tyre gauges can measure the pressure and the condition of each wheel, and are inexpensive to buy. When temperatures rise, tyre pressure also increases, so it’s important to carry out regular checks on vehicles when the weather is cooler in the evenings or early hours.

Battery

Even when cars aren’t being driven, the heat can still badly damage vehicle batteries. Although dead batteries are often associated with cold temperatures, drivers need to be aware that hot weather can also put strains on batteries. Check there are no leaks or cracks before setting off. Many garages also offer free battery health checks.

Windscreen

Make sure to clean off bug splats and dirt on windscreens and mirrors, especially on hot days when the bright sun can affect the driver’s vision. Check that the windscreen wash is topped up and the wiper blades are in a good condition to keep a clear view of the road ahead.

Engine Coolant

One of the most important checks to carry out on vehicles this summer is the engine coolant. Although coolant rarely needs topping up, checking the levels are safely between the minimum and maximum markers will prevent engines from overheating.

Fuel

Before setting off in the summer months it’s crucial to watch out for dropping fuel levels. When the weather gets warmer, vehicle fuel levels tend to fall a lot quicker than they would usually. Don’t rely on usual estimations on when the car needs filling up, and instead keep a close eye on the gauge.

