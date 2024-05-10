SEND groups, clubs and organisations invited to join local support network

Essex County Council is encouraging local SEND providers to join the Essex Local Offer and help even more families.

More than 500 providers are already part of the Essex Local Offer, providing invaluable support to young people with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND) and their families.

Essex County Council is now inviting other groups and organisations to join for free to help more families in the county.

The Essex Local Offer gives information about the help available in Essex for children and young people aged between 0 to 25, with SEND.

It includes advice for young people and their parents and carers. It also includes a directory of activities, clubs and groups that offer a range of support, from play centres and sports clubs to employment advice.

Joining the Essex Local Offer is easy and free. There is no limit on the size of club, group or organisation that can join. By joining, organisations can promote their services to even more Essex families.

Councillor Tony Ball, Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability, said: “With over 500 clubs, groups and activities already listed on the Local Offer website, there is a wealth of support and fun opportunities available for children and young people with SEND and their families across Essex.

“We know the support these organisations offer is a lifeline to many families and so want to build on the existing network to ensure even more can benefit. If you offer any kind of SEND support, whether exclusively or in addition to your main offer, sign up to the Essex Local Offer for free today.

“If you’re aware of support or services in your local area, please encourage them to join.”

Organisations looking to join should visit the Essex Local Offer and complete a ‘request a listing’ form.

Businesses or groups who aren’t currently SEND-inclusive but would like to offer support can find out how to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

