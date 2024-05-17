No Holds Barred Memoir Shines Bright with Little Mix Megastar and Difficulties on Making it Big in The Film Industry

Detailing the author’s determination to break into the film business, Jade and a Little Mix of My Films (The Book They Tried To Ban) juxtaposes Garry Moore’s ambition, determination and drive with the cronyism and scurrilous behaviour that greeted him when starting out, both in the film industry and the publication world.

Guaranteed to intrigue fans of Jade Thirlwall and Little Mix, Moore’s book also contains never before released photos of Jade, aged 15, on set on the film ‘Skin’, which was filmed long before she was a pop phenomenon. With big ups and massive downs in the form of rejections and film executive shenanigans, this intriguing memoir recounts a career which has seen Garry produce over 40 short films, many of which have been award winning, along with hours of content for organisations and charities; and the high hopes he has for his debut feature thriller, Melanie’s Grave, which has already garnered several awards before release.

Instantly appealing for those with a passion for filmmaking (and Jade), Jade and a Little Mix of My Films (The Book They Tried To Ban) is ultimately a book about however hard it is, always follow your dreams.

Synopsis

Long before Jade Thirlwall became an international mega star with Little Mix, she was an aspiring actress. However, she only ever made one film. In 2007 at the age of 14 when Jade was suffering from anorexia, she was cast as the lead in a short 15-minute film called Skin, written and directed by Garry Moore. In Garry’s exclusive memoir, discover how Jade and Garry came to make the film with behind-the-scenes insights from Garry and some of the other cast and crew, revealing how they met and funny moments on set never before revealed to the public.

In this fascinating memoir Moore brings to life his experience of trying to break into the cut throat film industry whilst raising three daughters as a single parent. Trying for years to sell his scripts and ideas, teetering on the brink of success with industry producers, encountering cronyism, unscrupulous execs and suffering many rejections. He also exclusively reveals his shocking encounters with a well-known actor and filmmaker who was accused of sexual harassment of many women in the film industry.

In this revised edition, with a new chapter added, read how Moore’s book deal for this story with a seemingly reputable publisher, was curiously cancelled weeks after the book’s publication on the grounds of copyright infringement. But were there other players manipulating the field? Draw your own conclusions from the book you can’t put down.

Self-Published on Amazon, Jade and a Little Mix of My Films (The Book They Tried To Ban) is available to purchase in paperback at £14.99, hardback at £24.99 and e-book at £3.99

