Rambling and running in Essex countryside organised by Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

On Sunday 14th April, Helen Rollason Cancer Charity organised its rural ramble and trail run. The event has become a firm favourite with locals, and this year the event started and finished in Hatfield Peverel.

There were four routes ranging from 1 to 10 miles through lovely countryside and along the rivers Ter and Chelmer. Everyone started at Hatfield Place and returned at the end of their walk or run for a delicious cream tea within the walled gardens. Thank you to Hatfield Place for the use of the venue and to The Bakehouse, Dorrington’s and Mrs Salisbury’s for generously donating the delicious scones.

If you missed this event, look out for details of the next Rural Ramble and Trail Run, which will be taking place in Hatfield Peverel on Sunday 22nd September.

Head of fundraising, Zoe Jay said:

“We are grateful to everyone who supported us by taking part in this event, and all the businesses that helped make it a success. In addition, to our volunteers for signing the routes and helping before the event and on the day. Every penny raised will be used to help support local people living with cancer. If you are interested in volunteering for our future events, please give us a call on 01245 380719.”

