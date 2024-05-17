Galantis release fourth studio album “Rx”

Internationally-acclaimed dance music powerhouse Galantis has released fourth studio album, Rx, available now via Big Beat Records. The 14-track collection features new single “One Cry” featuring Rosa Linn alongside previously released hits like “Lighter” with David Guetta & 5 Seconds of Summer and more.

Galantis, the genre-bending dance music project of Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy), has been universally celebrated as one of the most innovative of the past decade, receiving over 7.3 billion cumulative worldwide streams and over 1.9 billion video views to date. Along this journey, however, the lifelong creator was writhing inside his own head. To Karlsson, music was not simply a passion but rather a compulsion. His life changed for the better in a major way a few years back: after years of suffering in silence, he was officially diagnosed with ADHD and proceeded to embark on a journey of self-discovery and medical treatment. The artist’s now-public mental health journey has excitingly coincided with him creating some of the most thrilling and reflective music of his already-massive career. Karlsson exclusively discussed the album’s inspiration last week on ABC News’ Nightline, reflecting on his incredible 20+ year career, the future of Galantis & more: WATCH HERE.

Whereas he had hinted at his personal struggles on 2015’s aptly-titled Pharmacy, Galantis’ latest LP, Rx, is Karlsson’s most soul-baring work yet. “Pharmacy was when I knew I was neurodivergent and I knew the studio was like a pharmacy for me,” he says in reflection. “I was the patient. Rx is when I found medication. For me, it was key, but of course, everyone walks their own path.”

Rx, which Karlsson has been working on for the better part of two years, is a straight shot of adrenaline and emotional catharsis. Its centerpiece is “BANG BANG! (My Neurodivergent Anthem),” a hair-raising sing-along that lays bare the musician’s diagnosis and was praised by Rolling Stone as “an upbeat festival-ready banger.” And from “Koala” to some of the album’s monumental collaborations, like the missile of a pop banger “Lighter” with David Guetta and 5 Seconds of Summer, Rx is a mind-bending shot to the synapses.

Rx TRACKLIST:

1. Dust

2. One, Two & 3

3. BANG BANG! (My Neurodivergent Anthem)

4. Dreamteam (with Neon Trees)

5. Koala

6. Fool 4 U (with JVKE & Enisa)

7. Get You Alone

8. Side Effects (ft. Rain Davis)

9. One Cry (ft. Rosa Linn)

10. Damn (You’ve Got Me Saying) [with David Guetta & MNEK]

11. Little Bit Yours (with Hannah Boleyn)

12. Lighter (with David Guetta & 5 Seconds of Summer)

13. 6 Feet Down

14. Heartbreak Anthem (with David Guetta & Little Mix)

