Rwanda bill is ‘one of strongest pieces of immigration legislation ever,’ says Tory MP Alexander Stafford

CONSERVATIVE MP Alexander Stafford has described the Government’s Rwanda bill as “one of the strongest pieces of immigration legislation ever”.

He was commenting following the Government’s announcement that the legislation will be debated in the House of Commons next week.

Stafford told GB News: “I think we should look at all the options on the table but I do think that the bill in front of us is a very good bill, very strong, one of the strongest pieces of immigration legislation ever put down in this country.

“I do think this will actually do what it says on the tin, get those flights off and that’s what we really need.”

In a discussion with Pip Tomson and Tom Harwood, he continued: “I’ll be looking at all amendments, because what I want to do is fundamentally get those planes off the ground and wheels down in Rwanda.

“I had a meeting, several meetings with the Prime Minister at the end of last year ahead of the second reading to thrash out some of the details.

“I impressed on the Prime Minister that anything that we can do to make the bill stronger I would support and the Prime Minister agreed with me. He said anything we could do to tighten things up, he would fully support as well.”

He added: “It’s good the Government’s giving its proper time, two days, which is almost unprecedented to discuss a relatively short bill to make sure that it’s correct, it’s accurate, so you can make sure those flights take off to Rwanda, so I think this is a really positive step.”

