Remembrance Ribbon and Teddy Display to return to Clacton to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

In place for its fifth year, a vibrant display of pink, white and blue ribbons will once again grace Clacton-on-Sea’s Memorial Garden, marking Baby Loss Awareness Week 2023 which takes place between Monday 9th and Sunday 15th October 2023.

The poignant display, paying tribute to babies and children lost too soon, and their families, has been organised and driven by Pride of Tendring 2023 Award winner, Maria Gormley, for the past four years, in collaboration with Sands, the UK’s leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

The eye-catching array of ribbons, affixed to the railings alongside small, crocheted items like hearts and teddy bears sponsored by local people and businesses, aims to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss across Essex and beyond, as well as giving bereaved people an opportunity to commemorate the young loved ones they’ve sadly lost.

In 2023, Baby Loss Awareness Week enters its 21st year of providing an opportunity for anyone in the baby loss community, and beyond, to come together and remember their much-loved and missed babies. Thousands are sadly affected every year, and the campaign aims to raise awareness of the impacts of baby loss, highlight how important bereavement support is to those that need it, and to drive the vital work required to improve pregnancy outcomes – helping to save babies’ lives.

Maria’s display has seen great success across the past four years and so far in 2023, over 24 businesses have pledged to sponsor a teddy, alongside hundreds of pounds already raised via the official JustGiving page. This year also welcomes additional support from names such as writer Donna Ashworth, actor Dean Andrews and comedian Susan Calman, all of whom will have a knitted teddy added to the display on their behalf.

Anyone wishing to donate to the project can do so via JustGiving, or for a suggested donation of £5, may sponsor a ribbon or knitted item to adorn the display alongside their name, by contacting Maria directly on maria.gormley@sands.org.uk.

Maria Gormley said: “We’re proud to bring the Baby Loss Awareness Week remembrance ribbon display back to Clacton for a fifth year. As always, it provides a wonderful chance for bereaved people to remember the little ones they’ve lost far too soon – and prompt discussion of an important topic that often isn’t talked about enough. Raising awareness of charities like Sands, which work so hard to support those affected by baby and pregnancy loss, is so important for ensuring those that need help can find out about resources available.”

Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands and Chair of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance, said: “Last year, Baby Loss Awareness Week explored the steps that people take along their grief journey, and communities really engaged and resonated with that.

“It gave people the opportunity to explore their own experiences, learn from others and base their Baby Loss Awareness Week activities around that.

“This year, we are exploring that theme again and we hope that, together, we can reassure anyone who finds themselves on their own grief journey, and we hope that events such as the Clacton Remembrance Ribbon Display can show that there are communities out there that exist to help, whatever step of your journey you are on.”

For more information about the display or to donate, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/ribbon-display2023, and for business or individual sponsorship information, please email Maria on maria.gormley@sands.org.uk

Head to www.sands.org.uk or www.babyloss-awareness.org for more information about Baby Loss Awareness Week or the bereavement support available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

