Red Rum Club announce fourth album and UK tour including HUGE live homecoming

Comfortably nestled in a wild world of their own perfect design, incomparable, high-energy indie six-piece Red Rum Club come back to earth after reaching the highs of summer’s open-air and under-canvas live season to announce a new album and UK Tour for 2024 with their latest single, Undertaker. Forming fashion rather than following it, the band renowned for firing festival crowds with rocket-propelled cult hits such as Eleanor and Would You Rather Be Lonely are set to prove their pulling power once again by announcing a heady homecoming at Liverpool’s 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Fri 5 April 2024.

The roaring sound of a band of brothers ready for the next phase of their journey together, the perfectly pitched, dead-on-three-minute wonder of their latest, gritty cut of new music comes as Red Rum Club announce that Western Approaches, the 11-track follow up to 2021’s rousing How To Steal The World, will be released on Modern Sky on Fri 23 February 2024. Once again recorded back home on the banks of the Mersey, and cherry-picking poetic vignettes of life by the waterside set to an altogether rougher and readier score, the album picks up cues from the relics of industry in their home city as well as absorbing their experiences on the road in the United States.

Listeners with eagle eyes and keen ears will already have discovered one of Western Approaches secrets out in the open as the band ‘leaked’ the sassy, dark glam stomp of Black Cat last month. Refreshingly unorthodox on all fronts, only now are fans being filled in on the next leg of their journey with the underdog band about to go another step further in taking the upper hand.

Currently on another, extensive US Tour supporting The Wombats, having previously enjoyed their own headline tours from coast-to-coast and enjoying a similar route in the company of The Lathums in 2021, Red Rum Club reflect on live glories past while planning determinedly into the future. With the love of their fiercely loyal fanbase enduring in the memory having headlined in front of 3,000 people on Bootle Canalside and appeared high on festival bills this summer, including Isle of Wight, Tramlines and Truck Festival, the band has announced the following 2024 UK Tour dates:

Thu 7 March – Glasgow, The Garage

Fri 8 March – Newcastle, Newcastle University

Sat 9 March – Stoke, Sugarmill

Sun 10 March – Leeds, Stylus

Tue 12 March – London, Scala

Wed 13 March – Bristol, Trinity

Thu 14 March – Plymouth, Depo

Fri 15 March – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Sat 16 March – Birmingham, Academy Institute 2

Mon 18 March – Cambridge, Junction

Tue 19 March – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Fri 5 April – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

While album pre-orders are underway, offering supporters advance access to tickets, all shows go on general sale on Fri 29 September 2023 at 10am with booking links and information available at www.redrumclub.com.

Arriving on a scene all their own with debut album, Matador, in 2019, Red Rum Club marked out new territory for the Tarantino/Arctic Monkeys crossover that nobody saw coming, thanks to liberal use of their secret weapon, trumpet player, Joe ‘The Blow’ Corby. Following up rapidly with 2020’s lockdown-released success story, The Hollow Of Humdrum, the band – also including Fran Doran (vocals), Tom Williams (guitars), Michael McDermott (guitars), Neil Lawson (bass) and Simon Hepworth (drums) – rode national airwaves on the BBC Radio 2 playlist with Eleanor, leading the band’s confidence to grow further on and off-stage. Seeking ever more autobiographical, relatable themes concerning love, loss and the mind-bending complexities of instant digital communication, the bounce continued into 2021’s How To Steal The World and even more vivid takes on modern life, going from knowingly wry to bravely romantic.

Forever in pursuit of fresh avenues to explore, Western Approaches is the first of the band’s four albums to be recorded in the company of producer, Rich Turvey, whose impressive production credits include Sundara Karma, Oscar Lang, Vistas, Blossoms, Courteeners, The Coral, She Drew The Gun and Clean Cut Kid.

Western Approaches is set to be released on standard and special edition, direct to fans and independent shops vinyl formats, CD and digital.

