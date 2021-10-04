Qualis Management launches procurement for local sub-contractors

Qualis Management has launched a procurement exercise to appoint a local sub-contractor to work with the Qualis team to deliver void and planned maintenance as part of its growth plans over the next four years.

The company, which was established in 2020 as the property arm of Epping Forest District Council, has an ambitious plan to deliver property related services for the council and external clients over the next four years.

Ben Johnson, Managing Director of Qualis Management explains, “The first phase of our growth strategy is to deliver planned works and reduce void costs for the council, which is due to start in January 2022. To fulfil this, we will act as the main contractor and utilise small subcontractors from or near the Epping Forest District area to work with us to carry out work including general refurbishment works to voids and capital works to kitchen, bathrooms and electrical re-wires.

“We will be looking for companies that already have experience working in the social housing sector, be financially strong, are socially responsible and have a CHAS or equivalent level of health and safety compliance.”

Qualis has also been on a recruitment drive to expand its team with a variety of roles including management positions, trades and support roles.

For further details and to register your interest please visit Qualis Management website https://www.qualismanagement.co.uk/about-us/working-with-us/

