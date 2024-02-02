PERRYWOOD TIPTREE NAMED NUMBER TWO GARDEN CENTRE IN THE UK AT NATIONAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS

The Garden Centre Association (GCA) Conference saw Perrywood named 2nd in the Top 100 UK Garden Centre League Table, making it one of only ten ‘Garden Centres of Excellence’ in the whole of the UK – and the best in the South.

Additionally, Perrywood Tiptree won:

Best Indoor Lifestyle Department in the UK (Destination Garden Centre category)

Second Best Plant Area in the UK (Destination Garden Centre category)

Third place in the Barton Grange Award for Commercial Creativity and Innovation

Third place in the Ian Boardman Indoor Plants Cup (Destination Garden Centre category).

The GCA carries out an annual unannounced inspection of all its members and uses this to compile the league table. The association scores several elements, including customer service, merchandising, sustainability, creativity and innovation, quality & range of products and much more.

Simon Bourne, Retail Director, comments: “There are some incredible garden centres up and down the UK, so to be named as the second best overall makes us very proud. This amazing achievement is thanks to our team’s hard work, passion, and dedication.”

Perrywood Sudbury also featured in the league table at number 32 (2023 = 40). In parallel with Tiptree, they were also named the Second Best Plant Area (Garden Centre category) and The Best Indoor Lifestyle Award (Garden Centre category), which is a fantastic achievement.

Destination Centre category is for garden centres with a turnover of more than £4m.

Garden Centre category is for garden centres with a turnover of less than £4m.

