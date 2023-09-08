Over 65s and other vulnerable adults are advised to look out for their invitation to book their winter vaccinations

Vulnerable adults will now be offered the opportunity to get their flu and Covid vaccinations earlier than expected as the start date of this year’s winter vaccination programme has been brought forward from the original planned date in October.

Eligible adults are being urged to come forward and book their vaccinations as soon as they are invited to ensure they get the maximum protection over the winter months.

Those most at risk including adult care home residents will be vaccinated first, from 11 September.

Then from 18 September the NHS will start to invite people in priority order of risk and those eligible will be able to book an appointment. Residents are advised to wait until they receive an invitation before booking.

Anna Davey, GP leader at Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board said, “It is very important that everyone who is eligible for a flu and COVID 19 booster vaccination comes forward to receive their jab to strengthen their immunity at the right time and stay healthy this winter.

“The vaccination programme provides vital protection to the most vulnerable and their families, keeping people from developing more serious illnesses and helping to reduce hospitalisations during winter months.

“Eligible people will be able to book an appointment for their jabs once they have received an invite from their GP practice or local health care provider.”

The following criteria will show you if you are eligible for a free flu or COVID 19 vaccination this autumn.

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility:

Residents in care homes for older adults

All adults 65 years and older

Individuals between the ages of six months and 64 years who are in clinical risk groups

Frontline health and social care workers

Persons aged 12 to 64 years living in the same household as those with compromised immune systems

Flu Vaccine Eligibility:

The NHS provides the flu vaccine for free to adults who:

Are 65 and over (or will be by March 31, 2024)

Have specific health conditions

Are pregnant

Reside in long-term care facilities

Are recipients of a carer’s allowance, or serve as the primary caregiver for an at-risk older or disabled individual

Live with someone at greater risk of severe infection due to a weakened immune system (e.g., individuals with HIV, transplant recipients, or those undergoing certain treatments for conditions like cancer, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis)

