NEW HOMES DEVELOPMENT IN ESSEX COUNTRYSIDE LAUNCHED FOR RENTAL MARKET

A collection of brand new two and three-bedroom, detached and semi-detached homes have been launched for private rental in the Essex countryside, close to the historic market town of Braintree.

The community, Spinning Fields by Packaged Living, sits within the much-anticipated new Towerlands Park housing development on Deanery Hill where a significant landscape led neighbourhood is being created.

Formerly an equestrian facility and golf course, the site is in a highly desirable location and offers the benefits of a rural lifestyle but with superb local amenities and commuter links via Braintree town centre which is a five-minute drive away. Residents also have access to green community spaces, a pond and a play park which form part of the new development.

Packaged Living, a specialist Build to Rent (BtR) developer, is promoting the new homes with strong sustainability and efficiency credentials as it strives to help its occupiers to minimise their carbon footprint and reduce utility costs. Standard features include air source heat pumps, smart thermostats, and EV car charging points.

The new homes have been styled with a nod to the local heritage of Braintree, an area once renowned for silk manufacturing. George Courtauld established a silk throwing business in 1799 and the family used their enormous wealth to endow buildings, schools, parks and gardens to establish Braintree as we know it today.

Spinning Fields subtly pays homage to this illustrious background, and each property type is named after the four most luxurious silks of the world, Eri, Tasar, Muga and Mulberry. Internally the properties continue the stylish theme with clean, open spaces and high specification fixtures throughout.

Jonathon Ivory, Chief Investment Officer at Packaged Living,

“We are delighted to launch Spinning Fields as we expand our BtR portfolio in family housing. This development is one of our finest to date, with design-lead homes in an exceptional new neighbourhood and highly desirable rural location.

“Our mission is to deliver against the major shortage of high-quality rental accommodation with a high-quality service and no hidden extras, making renting easy and manageable. We design and develop cost effective, technology led, purpose built rental schemes which integrate with the local community to achieve ‘Local Living at its Best’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

