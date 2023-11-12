New CBeebies Panto coming to UK Cinemas from 1st December

Modern Films Family in partnership with BBC Studios Kids & Family, the BBC family channel CBeebies and BBC Children in Need are excited to share the brand new trailer for this year’s CBeebies Panto Robin Hood, available in cinemas from 1st December 2023!

CBeebies has once again taken to the stage for Christmas 2023, with a brand new adaptation of the famous British legend. It was filmed live at the Venue Cymru in Llandudno Wales and will include original extra scenes and fun added in too just for cinema audiences.

This adaptation of the traditional story will see Robin Hood and his Merry Band protecting Sherwood Forest and its animal inhabitants from the Sheriff of Nottingham, who has a very naughty plan to destroy the wood of its riches for her own benefit.

The World Premiere will be in Leicester Square on Saturday 25th November and there will be special previews in Manchester and Belfast before opening widely across the UK and Ireland on 1st December.

The theatrical version includes an exclusive presentation by Andy Day that can only be seen on the BIG SCREEN at your local cinema!

Robin Hood stars Rhys Stephenson as Robin Hood, Maddie Moate as Marion, Jennie Dale as the Sheriff, Dodge as Tiny the Squirrel, Justin Fletcher as a very important Bee plus CBeebies’ own Ben Faulks as Grandfather Oak!

