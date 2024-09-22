MP James McMurdock Highlights Reform UK’s Commitment to Change and Common Sense Policies

South Basildon and East Thurrock MP James McMurdock delivered an impassioned speech today at the Reform UK Party Conference in Birmingham, calling for transformative changes in British politics and celebrating the rise of the Reform movement.

Addressing party members, McMurdock expressed his gratitude, stating: It’s an unbelievable privilege to be standing here today. Knowing my family is in the audience makes this moment even more special. He acknowledged his recent entry into politics, reminding attendees that he had only recently been elected as the MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock under the Reform UK banner.

McMurdock explained his motivation for entering politics, citing frustration with the state of the country: “Like many of you, I feel like Great Britain is on the wrong path, and Politics is broken,” he said. After finding both the Conservative and Labour parties lacking, McMurdock was inspired by the policies proposed by Reform UK, which focused on supporting working families, addressing key economic and energy concerns, and tackling the issue of immigration openly.

McMurdock shared his journey from a Reform UK member to becoming an MP, highlighting the rapid developments leading to his candidacy. He acknowledged the support of dedicated volunteers, whose efforts were pivotal in his successful campaign. Special thanks were given to Angela, Becky, Colin, and others who helped in his efforts.

Reflecting on his election, McMurdock stated: “While the major news outlets had repeatedly stated a Labour landslide, the reality on the ground was very different. Reform UK supporters showed incredible enthusiasm, and against the odds, we secured a major victory.”

Since his election, McMurdock has been active in challenging key government policies, particularly concerning public safety and the economy. He expressed outrage over government plans to release 5,500 criminals back onto the streets, proposing instead to deport foreign nationals serving time in UK jails. He also voiced strong opposition to cuts in the Winter Fuel Allowance, emphasising that the government’s increased foreign aid budget should instead be redirected to support British pensioners.

On local matters, McMurdock addressed the challenges surrounding the Lower Thames Crossing, a £10 billion infrastructure project within his constituency. He criticised both the Conservative and Labour parties for their handling of the issue, promising to continue advocating for his constituents. He also condemned the financial mismanagement of Thurrock Council, which had been embroiled in a £1.5 billion investment scandal. McMurdock stated “Politics is broken, Thurrock deserves better, Great Britain deserves better, and Reform is here to deliver!”

McMurdock’s speech ended on an optimistic note, forecasting a bright future for Reform UK: “The fight is tough, but we have shown it is possible to beat the establishment. If you vote Reform, you get real, skilled, and honest people, here to represent you!”

Looking ahead, McMurdock envisioned a future where more Reform MPs would join him in Parliament, and he boldly declared that Nigel Farage could be welcomed as the next Prime Minister in 2029.

