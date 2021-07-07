Love Islander Faye’s dress sells out in just 30 minutes!

And the outfit we’d like to couple up with is… Faye Winter’s stunning maxi dress! Following the success of Molly-Mae’s ‘must-have’ Yellow Maxi Dress, which sold out within minutes of appearing on Love Island’s 2019 show, fashion brand, ISAWITFIRST have done it again, as they’ve created yet another viral sensation.

The Black Printed Cowl Neck Maxi Dress – worn by this season’s Devon babe Faye – had viewers obsessed with the look as it sold out in just thirty minutes!

Due to the success of the dress, ISAWITFIRST have launched the show-stopping style in a mini dress version. With the UK heating up and restrictions easing, the launch of the mini dress means Love Island fans can look sexy and sizzling whilst they enjoy cocktails with the girls or jetting away for their own long, hot summer abroad.

Leanne Holmes, Brand Director at ISAWITFIRST said: “After seeing the amazing success of our Yellow Maxi Dress after Molly-Mae wore it during the 2019 series, we were thrilled to see yet another of ISAWITFIRST’s stunning maxi dresses become popular with the Islanders and the viewers.

“After selling out within just thirty minutes we are delighted to announce the launch of a new mini version, which we are predicting will be as equally as popular with our shoppers. As our diaries fill up, we want to make sure our customers don’t miss out on the new IT-dress this summer.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

