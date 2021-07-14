London Southend Airport announces charity partnership with Mind

As part of its Connecting Communities Commitment announced last week, London Southend Airport today announces its official charity partner, South East and Central Essex Mind (SECE Mind).

– Two-year charity partnership announced as part of Connecting Communities Commitment

– Dedicated focus on community support with a calendar of activities scheduled

– Airport Employee mental health awareness and initiatives

– Charity Fundraising campaigns

Mental Health is at the forefront of the agenda as a result of the challenges and impact of the global pandemic. Lockdowns, furlough and the stress associated with dealing with the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in mental health issues. As an airport that has been badly affected by the pandemic, we know only too well how stressful this past year and a half has been. Our employees therefore chose to partner with Mind, recognising the important role that this charity can play in the community.

As recovery begins, many are still facing mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. Mind is a mental health charity offering information and advice to people with a range of mental health problems whilst lobbying government and local authorities on their behalf. This charity partnership will enable a dedicated focus on community engagement and support across the South East and Central Essex area. The partnership will create campaigns throughout the year with a calendar of events to encourage the community to connect and get involved.

Keeley Hood, SECE Mind Fundraising Officer, “As a local Mind delivering local mental health services, we welcome local responsible businesses to collaborate to bring positive change for our community. London Southend Airport actively supports local causes and we are pleased to announce this partnership”.

Glyn Jones, CEO of London Southend Airport, “We are proud to join forces to raise awareness of mental health in the workplace and our community. Mental health is more important than ever with an increase in cases as a result of the pandemic. We look forward to creating opportunities to raise awareness and support through this partnership.”

Keep an eye on the airport social media pages for updates, from help and advice to special events such as terminal tours, further details will be released in the coming days.

