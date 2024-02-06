LOCAL SCHOOL CHILDREN SET TO SHARE THEIR ARTISTIC TALENTS IN ‘LOVE HACKBRIDGE’ ART COMPETITION

Local children from Hackbridge Primary School are to celebrate the theme of ‘LOVE Hackbridge’ and show off their brilliant artwork skills – to be submitted into a competition in conjunction with Brio Retirement Living’s Button House development to bring smiles to everyone’s faces this Valentines.

With art competitions set to become a regular occurrence between the two teams of dedicated staff and teachers, the children are encouraged to use an array of art supplies – from subtle pencil to bright red glitter to show off their depictions of the places they love most in Hackbridge.

Karen Martin, Retirement Living Advisor at Button House, which is a vibrant later living development located on Spinning Wheel Way in the Town, explained: “Hackbridge Primary School is located next door to Button House, and we thought it a wonderful idea to ask the children to share our mutual love of Hackbridge via artwork. We can’t wait to see how our beloved area is seen through the eyes of little ones and it’ll be a joy to display their creations on the walls of Button House for our staff, the children’s families, and our homeowners to enjoy. The teachers have been extremely supportive, and the competition comes with some great prizes for the winners!

“Although all the entrants will be winners in our eyes, there will be prizes on offer for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. All winners will be presented with creative art-sets and the overall 1st place child will also receive a voucher for a meal to enjoy with their parents, grandparents or carers at our onsite Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge. We’re sure the grownups will love our delicious offerings and many of the children already know how good our famous hot chocolate tastes!”

Both Headteacher Mrs Walford and Art lead Mrs Touati at Hackbridge Primary School, are already supporting the children with ideas of what to draw for the LOVE Hackbridge theme. Mrs Walford shared: “The children are already planning their masterpieces and can continue throughout the upcoming half-term break. We’re hoping it helps parents out with a ‘creative day’ during the holidays too. We love the bond we’ve forged with Button House and it’s a fabulous way to celebrate all that’s great about our community and the pretty area we’re a part of.”

Mrs Touati added: “I love the theme and it’ll be a fun activity to complete whilst the children are off school – with the added bonus of a one winner receiving a family meal to enjoy whilst celebrating!”

The artwork will be displayed at Button House from 21st February for one week, and locals are encouraged to come and see how the future generation interpret LOVE Hackbridge. Additionally, and as a warming addition to the collaboration’s theme of LOVE Hackbridge, visitors to Button House between the hours of 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday 14th February will receive a complementary hot drink courtesy of the developments onsite Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.

The art competition has also been embraced by Button House residents who are looking forward to the pop-up gallery. Karen continued: “We have one gentleman who is eagerly encouraging his grandchildren as they attend Hackbridge Primary School and are regular visitors here. He purchased an apartment at Button House and is he is a very proud grandad – so much so he can wave to his grandchildren from his balcony whilst they play out at school!”

Submissions for the competition are now being created and the team at Hackbridge Primary School will ensure the completed artwork is ready to be collected by the Button House team on the pupils return to school on Tuesday 20th February. Mrs Walford added: “The collaboration between our school and Button House reflects our tight-knit community and it’s a joy for the children to be involved. Our pupils are very creative and I’m confident they’ll produce pieces that are very impressive.”

Button House boasts a new collection of 80 stylish assisted living apartments, situated over four floors, all accessible by lift and stairs. The community features a range of beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes all suitably designed for those over the age of 65. Each home comes with a private and spacious balcony, plus a range of exciting onsite facilities including a fitness studio, the exclusive Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge, a community hub and more, and homeowners can shirk their domestic responsibilities, with cleaning, laundry and pet sitting services that free up time for doing the fun things in life – like spending time with their grandchildren!

Button House is located within the vibrant New Quarter Mill development and offers a wonderful atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. Perfect for those looking to move into a community that makes life easier, more enjoyable and ultimately a great place to live. And, quietly waiting in the wings is the provision of flexible care and support packages, on offer 24/7 should homeowners need it, meaning every second of life can be enjoyed without worry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

