Local people give London Southend Airport 10 out of 10

Over 7,000 people participated in a London Southend Airport opinion survey, with 65% of respondents giving the airport a 10/10 favourability rating.

The survey, which closed on 15th November and included over 5,000 people from the East of England, saw 90% of respondents score the airport 8-10 in terms of favourability.

Respondents were also asked to identify their preferred destinations, with Spanish locations being the leading choice. The airport is taking all feedback on board to help shape its return to operations as part of its Connecting Communities Commitment. This will ensure that future growth remains sustainable, delivers the right choice of destinations and provides a wide range of job opportunities.

London Southend Airport is now going through the responses in greater detail and will share further results in the New Year. The airport will also make the full survey responses available on its website at that time.

Commenting on the initial findings, Glyn Jones, CEO, London Southend Airport said, “London Southend Airport has now received and is in the process of collating the responses to a hugely successful local opinion survey. It is heart-warming to see overwhelming support for the airport, especially locally. With over 7,000 people engaging with the survey, there are a lot of data to go through and we will provide fuller details in the New Year.”

“The aviation industry continues to navigate the immense impact of the pandemic and London Southend has been lifted during this challenging time by the overwhelming support received. Thank you to all that took part by offering their valuable feedback.”

