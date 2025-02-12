Linden Homes site in Essex wins hat-trick of awards for quality of construction

The site team at Finches Park in Frinton-on-Sea have been presented with an award for the quality of the new homes they are building there.

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes, is building over 260 new homes at the development under its Linden Homes brand.

Warranty provider Premier Guarantee awarded Finches Park a Quality Recognition Award in September – the third time it has won the accolade in the past three years – and a presentation took place at the site in January.

Richard Jamnitzky, site manager for Finches Park, said: “It’s an honour to receive this award again. Each month, we had a judge visit our site to thoroughly assess everything from safety protocols to construction details.

“Getting that call from Nigel Clark, the construction manager, was great news to hear and I was delighted that our efforts have been recognised.”

Richard has been working at the site with his assistant site manager Chris Roberts since construction started there six years ago.

“This award reflects a collective effort.” Richard said. “Without Chris, Nigel, our tradespeople and everyone else on the site, we would not have been able to achieve this award without them. Everyone in the team is passionate about building high-quality homes and it really helps motivate us to do the best we can.

“The team and trades have been involved on the site since the beginning, meaning everyone can see how far the site has come in the past few years.

[cid:[email protected]]“Being able to hand over the final product to the buyers and watching their faces light up when they see their new home for the first time does make it all worthwhile.”

Seamus Rowan, construction director for Vistry Central Home Counties, said: “Huge congratulations to the team on their third Premier Guarantee award. It is a great achievement and shows how hard the team at Finches Park have been working.”

Linden Homes is a part of Vistry Group, which also incorporates Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.

The new homes at Finches Park are being built on a 46-acre site off Halstead Road, and include a range of two to five-bedroom properties, with a mix of houses and bungalows. A play area has also been installed at the development.

