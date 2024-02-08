Learner drivers warned: The most common reasons to fail your test

Learner drivers have been warned to avoid the top ten reasons for failing tests, with almost 50% slipping up on the day.

Now motoring experts at Absolute Reg have revealed the ten most common reasons learners are failing their tests.

Image Credit: ShutterStock

Between April 2022 and March 2023, over 1.6 million driving tests were conducted and more than 800,000 Brits failed.

Only a tiny minority of under four percent passed without a single mistake, and now learners have been told to brush-up on their understanding of common faults.

The most common fault during driving tests was inadequate observations at a junction, which can leave learners with an immediate major fault.

Failing to use mirrors correctly, move off safely and incorrectly positioning when turning right at junctions were other common reasons for receiving a fault.

Jake Smith, director of Absolute Reg, said: “Driving tests are extremely nerve-wracking, but they are ultimately a rite of passage in getting a driver’s license and getting that sense of freedom.

“We have revealed the ten most common reasons for failing a test, so learners know what to work on before the examination, including failure to make the correct observations at a junction and not using mirrors correctly.

“It is important to go into a test equipped with all the right knowledge to not only pass but also ensure road safety.

“Over 800,000 Brits are failing their tests every year, and only a tiny percentage pass with zero faults, so learners have lots of room for improvement.

Top ten reasons for failing a driving test:

Observations at junctions

Not making correct observations at junctions includes mistakes like failing to judge the speed of an approaching vehicle, looking too late and going straight ahead at a crossroad.

Mirrors

Failing to use mirrors correctly when changing direction will lead to a fault, so it is important drivers always use the mirror-signal-manoeuvre routine when driving.

Moving off

Drivers must make the correct observations when moving off, whether from the side of a road, on a hill or from behind a parked vehicle.

Incorrect positioning when turning right at a junction

The car must be positioned as close to the centre of the road as possible. Mistakes that will count towards a fault include positioning left of the lane when turning and obstructing traffic waiting to turn right.

Steering control

Drivers must steer at the appropriate times, so steering late, mounting the pavement or not steering enough will be a fault.

Traffic lights

Any mistakes at the traffic lights, such as failing to react to a red light, or not checking the road is clear before proceeding on a green light is not responding correctly.

Traffic signs

Understanding and reacting to traffic signs is an important part of driving and demonstrating otherwise will lead to a fault.

Poor positioning on the road during

Driving too close to the curb or the centre of the road or unnecessarily driving in the right-hand lane for a considerable distance are examples of this mistake.

Road markings

Motorists must correctly react to road markings, for example ignoring a box junction or not following the right directions on the road shows a lack of understanding.

Reverse parking

It is important to control a vehicle accurately when parallel or reverse parking, so ending up on the wrong side of a bay or the pavement will show otherwise.

