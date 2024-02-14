LABOUR MP Steve McCabe has admitted the Azhar Ali affair is “embarrassing” for his party

But speaking to GBNews he insisted Keir Starmer hadn’t blundered in his handling of the matter.

He told GBNews: “It’s obviously difficult and embarrassing for the Labour Party. But I mean I think when you are confronted with a situation like this, you don’t have a choice and you have to do what you believe to be right.

“I’ve been involved in times where allegations have been made about candidates. Sometimes you have to weigh up. You know, you have to ask how important it is, what else is influencing it? I think the issue is that conditionally people were prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt that he said his apology in good faith. But I think with the further revelations it was too late and that was just the end of it in the end.

Last night Rishi Sunak told the GB News’ People’s Forum the scandal showed Labour hasn’t changed.

He said: “We’ve just seen over the last few days; Keir Starmer has been running around for the last year trying to tell everybody the Labour Party’s changed.

“Well, look what just happened in Rochdale? A candidate saying the most vile, awful , anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. And what happened? He’s stood by him; sent cabinet ministers to support him.

“Until apparently literally five minutes before I walked in tonight, under enormous media pressure, has decided to change his mind; that’s not principled.

“So no, the Labour Party hasn’t changed. It’s not changed. It’s a con.

“And that’s what you have to remember: a vote for anyone who’s not me who’s not your Conservative candidate is a vote to put him, with his values and his party in power.”

