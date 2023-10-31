Kollektiv Turmstrasse Releases Second Single from Forthcoming Album

Kollektiv Turmstrasse continues to tease the imminent arrival of his new album with an electrifying second single “Distant Love”.

Inspired by his formative experiences of London club culture, “Distant Love” pays homage to the classic sounds of UK breakbeat that heavily framed the direction Nico Plagemann would ultimately take the Kollektiv Turmstrasse project in.

Fusing beautiful strings with trance-tinged melodies, “Distant Love” uses silky vocal chops to tell the story of a developing love and the kind of feelings that are often experienced through the rose-tinted glasses of a new relationship. As one of the more heartfelt tracks on the album, “Distant Love” shows a mature side to the producer and represents the transitional journey that “Unity of Opposites” was born from.

At its very core, “Unity of Opposites” remains deeply rooted in the essence of house music – a carefully woven tapestry of warmth, groove, and soulfulness. But Turmstrasse refuses to be limited by one style, taking the listener on a genre-hopping adventure, drawing inspiration from breakbeat to hip-hop, all the way to indie-dance with a wonderful array of vocals. What you might get if a scientific lab spliced TSHA with Floating Points, Travis Scott, and DJ Boring. “Unity of Opposites” is not a club album made for the dancefloor but a gift to everybody who wants to experience Turmstrasse’s world in a whole new light: A heartfelt personal listening journey.

As one of the most successful German live acts in electronic music, Kollektiv Turmstrasse, also known by his real name Nico Plagemann, is an influential presence on the global techno and house sound. With regular shifts in his musical direction and stylistic development, he is living proof that change means progress. As an artist who is focused on the liberated space between breakbeat, driving house tracks and anthems for the dancefloor, he is unique and equipped with a compelling discography. “Unity of Opposites” marks his first album since the much-lauded “Rebellion Der Träumer.

As hype for the album’s release continues to build around the expanding diary of a comprehensive European tour, “Distant Love” is a strong reminder that Kollektiv Turmstrasse is an artist who is now delivering his most fully-realised work yet, both in the studio and on stage.

Kollektiv Turmstrasse – “Distant Love” is out now on Not Sorry Music

“Unity of Opposites” is out November 10th.

