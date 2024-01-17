KALA festival celebrates its fifth anniversary

Kala has all the ingredients for the perfect summer plan: beautiful beaches, excellent music and a stunning festival location running from 5th – 12th June. This combination of beach holiday and music festival is a formula that Albania’s flagship summer festival has been perfecting over the years, attracting adventurous punters, travellers and dance music connoisseurs to a previously undiscovered location off the Mediterranean coast. Albania’s popularity has risen in recent years, in fact it has seen the fastest post-pandemic tourism growth in Europe yet Kala is maintaining its boutique approach, with intimate beachside stages and only 3000 tickets released every year.

To celebrate its fifth edition in the sun-drenched beaches of the Riviera, Kala has announced its broadest line up to date, doubling down on the unique aspects of its week-long program with more live acts, more extended DJ sets, and an even wider range of music, including more techno and clubbier sounds. The result is a wide range of genuinely good music that covers all corners of electronic music, plus some. From live performances by Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills’ band, Tomorrow Comes The Harvest, the Afrobeat and Jazz fusion of Kokoroko, or the clubbier sounds of Elkka and Sweely, to the feel-good selections of Folamour, the high octane beats of Job Jobse and rare all night sets by revered selectors such as Palms Trax, Avalon Emerson, Shanti Celeste & Peach, Horsemeat Disco, Marcellus Pittman & Maurice Fulton, as well as underground heroes Gene On Earth and The Ghost. A full list of announced acts can be found below.

Kala offers a comprehensive and carefully curated musical experience across 6 open air beach stages with wooden dancefloors, top tier sound systems without sound restrictions, an intimate and friendly atmosphere, and your hotel bed and shower within walking distance. The result is a thoroughly enjoyable summer festival experience that would be hard to replicate elsewhere.

Festival wristband & 7-night hotel stay start at only £345 / 395€ per person. Accommodation ranges from cosy beach huts to premium 5* hotels, providing an unusually comfortable stay for a festival.

On top of the music, Kala offers a host of side activities ranging from wellness classes, talks & workshops and holiday activities like dining experiences and day trips to visit the unexplored neighbouring beaches.

The final round of tickets for 2024 will be released on January 30th. You can join the ticket waiting list on www.kala.al

