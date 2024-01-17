Heritage Customs shows second Valiance Convertible open top coachbuild Defender!

Heritage Customs, the pioneers in bespoke Land Rover Defender transformations, proudly introduces the latest marvel coming from their automotive design studio – the Sunbeam Yellow Valiance Convertible. Building on the success of the world’s first Convertible Land Rover Defender 90, Heritage Customs presents this second iteration, boasting a striking yellow hue. Combined with black details all around, including the Heritage Customs side vents and hand made fabric top, this Sunbeam Yellow Convertible is a fresh and outspoken duo tone motorcar.

Inside, the black and yellow colour theme continues with an exquisite black quilted leather interior which elevates the driving experience of the client that ordered this Valiance Convertible. The Sunbeam Yellow Valiance Convertible interior is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Heritage Customs has taken inspiration from the classic era of open-top motoring to create a timeless and luxurious aesthetic.

The highlight of the black quilted leather interior is the striking yellow contrast stitching that runs across the black leather seats, dashboard, steering wheel, door panels, and even the roll cage. This bold design choice adds a dynamic and sporty flair to this Valiance Convertible, making a bold statement on the road.

The dashboard features 3D etched inlays made from etched aluminum, a modern take reminiscent of the dashboard facia of old open-top cars. These intricate details not only provide a visual feast but also add a tactile dimension to the driving experience. The use of 3D turned aluminum reflects Heritage Customs’ commitment to combining modern technology with timeless design elements.

Every aspect of the interior has been carefully considered and handcrafted in-house. The Heritage Customs shield is embossed on the headrests and the unique to Heritage Customs patterns on the leather seats are complemented by embroidered HERITAGE CUSTOMS script on the backrests, showcasing the brand’s dedication to bespoke craftsmanship. The meticulous embroidery adds a touch of exclusivity, making each Valiance Convertible with this interior a true work of automotive art.

Heritage Customs also proudly announces the successful commencement of the Valiance Convertible production line. The team has brought the Valiance Convertible to life with meticulous attention to detail. As a result, the company is pleased to announce a ramp-up in production, meeting the increasing demand for this iconic Valiance Convertible conversion. Automotive enthusiasts and Valiance aficionados can look forward to the unveiling of the next iteration of the Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible in the near future.

