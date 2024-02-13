Health and Safety award for Bellway London development at Barking Riverside

An apartments development under construction in Barking has won an award for the exemplary health and safety standards on the site.

Bellway London’s Eastbrooke Village, which lies off Sackett Road within the wider Barking Riverside project, was named the winner for the Southern Region in Bellway’s Health and Safety Awards, which are now in their second year.

Bellway London Construction Manager Lewis Disbury said the team were proud to win the accolade.

He said: “It meant a lot and it’s good to get hard work recognised.”

He explained that maintaining excellent health and safety standards is achieved through giving the right message to all who work on the site and ensuring everyone buys in to achieving those high standards. As many as 60 people work at the site on any given day.

“The site is always very well presented, and the trades keep it spotless,” he said.

Lewis explained that good communication at all levels is also a key part of maintaining a clean and safe site and that health and safety is at the forefront of their daily meetings and briefings.

Providing high-quality, well-maintained facilities to the employees and contractors also has an impact, he said. “If you’ve got good welfare provision set up, such as nice offices, a nice canteen, boot washes, drying rooms, clean toilets, when you set the standard, people respect it more.”

This year Bellway Group shortlisted 44 of its sites and four regional winners were chosen for the Scotland, Central, Western, and Southern regions. The national winner, which was announced in December, was Earl’s Way in Fife.

Bellway’s Group Health and Safety Director Claire Birkhead said: “All of our sites across the business continue to maintain a high standard of health and safety practices which made this year’s competition exceptionally tough.

“It was an honour to present this award to the team at Eastbrooke Village and I would like to extend my congratulations to the other regional winners and the teams at all our sites for their hard work in achieving such high standards.

“Running these awards is very important to us as it is vital to shine a light on the efforts that keep everyone safe on our sites.”

Properties at Eastbrooke Village currently start at £261,995.

