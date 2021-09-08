Harlow Councillors and staff clean up in litter pick finale

Councillors and staff clean up in litter pick finale

A team of councillors and council staff helped clean up Mark Hall Park on Tuesday (7 September) as Harlow Spring Clean for 2021 came to a close.

Setting off from Harlow Museum, in just under two hours the team filled 16 bags with litter and collected two shopping trolleys, a motorbike helmet and parts of a motorbike from Mark Hall Park!

From 30 June 2021, 28 local groups took part in Harlow’s Spring Clean, which returned this year following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Clean-up events were supported by the council who have loaned litter picks, bags and other equipment to residents and local groups. Further information will be published shortly celebrating the work of the 28 groups who took part in this year’s Spring Clean.

Among those taking part in Tuesday’s finale event was the Chair of Harlow Council, Councillor Clive Souter, and Brian Keane, Harlow Council’s Chief Executive.

Councillor Clive Souter, Chair of Harlow Council, said: “With the council encouraging residents and groups to get out and help tidy up it was only right that we did the same to mark the finale of this year’s spring clean. We collected all sorts of rubbish which had been dropped in the streets and within the wooded areas in Mark Hall Park.

“It is always positive to see the pride that our residents and schoolchildren show in wanting to do their bit to keep the town clean and take part in litter picks. By residents and the council working together we can keep Harlow tidy. On behalf of the council I would like to thank all those groups who took part in this year’s Spring Clean, but also express my thanks to HTS staff too who pick up litter and empty bins on a daily basis, and groups like the Harlow Wombles who are also out every day helping to keep Harlow tidy.”

The council would like to thank The Tea Pod at Harlow Museum who provided refreshments to those taking part in the litter pick on Tuesday.

