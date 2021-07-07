Groupon launches pre-night out masterclass with Drag Race UK star

Ahead of the much-anticipated return of the dancefloor on July 19th, new research from Groupon reveals 82% feel they’re rusty on the dancefloor after nearly an 18-month hiatus. To give nervous Brits the confidence boost they need, Groupon has teamed up with renowned Ru Paul drag queen, Cheryl Hole, to help them slay it on their first big night out.

When it comes to pre-night out nerves in a post-pandemic world, Brits are worried they won’t be able to werk it. Nearly a quarter (23%) say they won’t have the social stamina to last the night, 18% feel like they’ll have lost their ability to catch the bar tender’s eye to get served and 17% say their biggest fear is stepping onto the dance floor. In fact, 15% say they’d like to be able to dance better and 17% plan to join lessons to improve their dancing skills.

But it’s not just making the moves on the dancefloor where Brits feel they fall short – while 17% are buzzing to flirt face-to-face when they return to the flashing lights, almost a quarter (24%) have FoF (Fear of Flirting).In fact, one fifth (22%) dread the thought of making the first move IRL more than ever, and a further fifth (20%) say their chat up lines are terrible.

When it comes to footwear, it’s a HEEL NO with almost four in 10 (38%) women now feeling unstable in heeled shoes, and more than one in 10 (13%) are so worried, they’ll be wearing their heels around the house to practice. A quarter of Brits (25%) admit they’ve worn less makeup over the pandemic period and have lost their glamazon instincts as 68% don’t feel they can apply a fierce face of makeup for a night on the town. A further 14% admit they will be watching a makeup tutorial ahead of their first night-out.

Yass Queen! Get Your Glad Drag On

To help the nation get prepped for the ultimate big night out, Groupon is launching Get Your Glad Drag On. A workshop based in London with renowned drag queen, Cheryl Hole, who will teach a night out refresher course on how to paint a fierce face of makeup, how to slay it on the dancefloor and offer a bank showstopping chat up lines for flirting IRL. Lucky participants will also get to witness Cheryl perform the iconic Death Drop.

Cheryl Hole said: “MY DIVAS! I’m so excited to be partnering with Groupon to help all you dolls get prepped for your first big night out in what feels like a couple of years! My Get Your Glad Drag on workshop will whip you out of practice huns back into shape when it comes to a night on the town. I’ll be covering everything from tutorials on dramatic eyes and make up that lasts the night, to walking in heels, to dancing like a true queen to chatting up some eye candy – all in time for the big reopening! If looks could kill, I’ll help you murder on the dancefloor! I hope you’re all ready for another party season of NOT doing mediocre!”

Jeremy Paterson, Vice President, Groupon International commented,: “We know how challenging the lockdowns have been for not only consumers but venues too. Once these late-night venues reopen, it’s going to be a great chance for Brits to let their hair down, but our research suggests that some need a little help in preparing for the first big night out after having some time off. We’re thrilled to be launching an exclusive experience with the brilliant Cheryl Hole to help out of practice Brits do this and we can’t wait for attendees to re-learn the essential night out rituals. This is just one example of a unique deal that you can find on Groupon for a bit of a self-care – there’s a huge range of health and beauty offers to delve into, in addition to dance classes to help re-hone your skills.”

‘Get your Glad Drag On’ will be taking place on 22nd July at Pineapple Studios, London. More information can be found on the Groupon website and anyone interested in attending the masterclass can apply for their ticket here: Groupon.co.uk/deals/gladdrag. There are limited spaces available, so attendees will be selected at random and announced on 20th July.

