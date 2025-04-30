Gravity MAX Westfield Stratford City announces 1st birthday celebrations

Gravity MAX Westfield Stratford, London’s biggest urban theme park, is officially one-year-old, and everyone is invited to celebrate at an epic 12-hour first birthday party on Saturday 17th May, from 11 AM to 11 PM.

Since opening in May 2024, Gravity MAX Westfield Stratford City has welcomed over 500,000 visitors, fast establishing itself as a go-to destination for thrill-seekers, social explorers and families alike. In just one year, guests have raced through more than three million laps on its multi-level E-Karting track, logged 10,000 jumps, runs, and dances on the Hyperfloor, holed over a million putts on Coca-Cola Street Golf, and thrown an incredible 2.8 million darts.

Now, to mark its milestone birthday, Gravity MAX is throwing an action-packed celebration filled with live entertainment, immersive gaming, family fun, and exclusive offers, making it the perfect time for both first-time and returning visitors to plan a trip.

Guests can look forward to dazzling live performances from the Silver Mirror Man and the Mirror Saxophone Player, vibrant balloon installations, and Gravity’s signature adrenaline-fuelled experiences, including multi-level E-Karting, London’s largest arcade, virtual reality gaming, The Voice Karaoke booths, AR Digital Darts, Hyperfloor, and much more.

Younger visitors can unleash their creativity at the colouring table or dive into family-friendly action in the Arcade. When it’s time to refuel, slushies from the Coca-Cola Experience Wall are available to keep refreshed.

To keep the celebrations flowing, a range of exclusive drink offers will also be available across the weekend, from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th May, including £5 draught pints, £8 steins, five XIX vodka shots for £12, two-for-one cocktails and frozen cocktails, and two Coca-Cola Experience Unlimited Yard Cup slushies for £15.

Spread across three action-packed floors, Gravity MAX offers next-level entertainment for every kind of adventurer. Whether chasing high scores or creating unforgettable memories, visitors can find it all under one roof.

The first birthday celebration takes place on Saturday 17th May 2025, from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM, at Gravity MAX, Westfield Stratford City, 157 Montfichet Road, London, E20 1GL.

For the latest updates and event details, visit gravity-global.com/max/stratford-city or follow @gravitymax_westfieldstratford on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

